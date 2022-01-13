Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

The Jets 2021 season has come to a close. Here is a look at the top five Pro Football Focus grades on offense and defense among players who took a minimum of 400 snaps. Click here for the full list of PFF grades.
OFFENSE
C Connor McGovern – 75.8
McGovern's 75.8 grade ranks ninth among centers who took 80% of their team's snaps. He started 15 games for the Green & White this season before sustaining a knee injury and being placed on injured reserve. His 972 snaps on offense were third on the team in 2021, and he led the team with 969 snaps in 2020. A Broncos fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016, McGovern signed with the Jets in 2020.
RB Michael Carter – 71.3
Carter's 71.3 grade ranks fifth among rookie RBs and his 77.7 run grade ranks third. His 639 rushing yards led the Jets in the 2021 season along with 4 touchdowns in 14 games. He also had 36 receptions for 325 yards, putting him 36 yards short of 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
WR Elijah Moore – 71.2
Moore finished eighth among rookie receivers with a 71.2 grade and his 73.8 receiving grade ranked seventh. He led all NFL WRs with a 91.9 PFF grade in Week 11 when he had a career-high 8 catches, 141 yards and a 62-yard catch-and-run touchdown. His 537 receiving yards led the team and he ranked third with 43 receptions. Moore, a rookie second-round pick out of Mississippi, led the team with 5 receiving touchdowns and he had 1 rushing score.
T George Fant – 71.1
Fant's 18 pressures allowed, according to Pro Football Focus, ranks seventh in the NFL among tackles who took at least 50% of the snaps. He started Week 1 at right tackle before moving to the left side after Mekhi Becton sustained a knee injury. Fant started Weeks 2-17 at LT, but was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury leading up to the season finale at Buffalo. He allowed one sack on 887 snaps and finished fourth with a 98.3 pass-blocking efficiency.
T Morgan Moses – 70.9
Moses, who signed with the Green & White in the summer, was the only offensive linemen on the team to play in all 18 games. He did not start Week 1, but with Becton out of the lineup and Fant at LT, Moses started the remainder of the season on the right side. His 1,020 snaps on offense were second on the team to rookie LG Alijah Vera-Tucker (1,026).
DEFENSE
DE John Franklin-Myers – 80.3
Franklin-Myers' 80.3 grade was the highest on the team in the 2021 season, and ranks 11th among edge rushers who played at least 50% of the snaps. His 6 sacks tied for the team lead with Quinnen Williams and according to PFF, he had 38 hurries. He also had an interception that he returned 32 yards against the Texans in Week 14. He led the DL with 716 snaps.
DT Quinnen Williams – 64.4
Williams' 6 sacks tied for the team lead after leading the team with 7 in 2020. After the season, he said he wants to up his game to another level in 2022 and "take over games." He had 53 tackles this season, 7 TFLs, 12 QB hits and 3 pass defenses. His 613 defensive snaps ranks third among defensive linemen on the team.
CB Bryce Hall – 63.3
After playing in the final eight games in 2020, Hall was the only Day 1 starter to play in all 17 games and led the team with 1,169 snaps. Hall had an 86.3 PFF tackling grade, which ranks first in the NFL among cornerbacks who took at least 80% of the snaps and second among CBs with 50%. His 14 pass defenses is tied for second in the NFL, his 59.1 reception percentage is tied for 10th, his 3.7 missed tackle rate is third as are his 23 stops, which PFF categorizes as a "failure for the offense." A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, he ranks second among corners drafted in his class who took at least 80% of the snaps.
DT Folorunso Fatukasi – 61.5
Fatukasi had career-highs this season with 45 tackles and 6 QB hits. His 558 defensive snaps were another career mark (fourth among DL on the Green & White) and he finished tied for third in the NFL among defensive tackles in run stop win rate at 43%, according to ESPN. A sixth-round pick out of Connecticut in 2018, his 11 QB hurries and 5 QB hits are a career high despite not registering a sack.
S Ashtyn Davis – 60.7
After missing the first three games of the 2021 season, Davis played in the 13 games (10 starts) and his 745 defensive snaps finished sixth on defense. His 3 forced fumbles are tied for first among safeties in the NFL. He primarily lined up at free safety, taking 410 snaps according to PFF, followed by the box (219) and in the slot (105).