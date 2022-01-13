Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

DEFENSE

DE John Franklin-Myers – 80.3

Franklin-Myers' 80.3 grade was the highest on the team in the 2021 season, and ranks 11th among edge rushers who played at least 50% of the snaps. His 6 sacks tied for the team lead with Quinnen Williams and according to PFF, he had 38 hurries. He also had an interception that he returned 32 yards against the Texans in Week 14. He led the DL with 716 snaps.

DT Quinnen Williams – 64.4

Williams' 6 sacks tied for the team lead after leading the team with 7 in 2020. After the season, he said he wants to up his game to another level in 2022 and "take over games." He had 53 tackles this season, 7 TFLs, 12 QB hits and 3 pass defenses. His 613 defensive snaps ranks third among defensive linemen on the team.

CB Bryce Hall – 63.3

After playing in the final eight games in 2020, Hall was the only Day 1 starter to play in all 17 games and led the team with 1,169 snaps. Hall had an 86.3 PFF tackling grade, which ranks first in the NFL among cornerbacks who took at least 80% of the snaps and second among CBs with 50%. His 14 pass defenses is tied for second in the NFL, his 59.1 reception percentage is tied for 10th, his 3.7 missed tackle rate is third as are his 23 stops, which PFF categorizes as a "failure for the offense." A 2020 fifth-round pick out of Virginia, he ranks second among corners drafted in his class who took at least 80% of the snaps.

DT Folorunso Fatukasi – 61.5

Fatukasi had career-highs this season with 45 tackles and 6 QB hits. His 558 defensive snaps were another career mark (fourth among DL on the Green & White) and he finished tied for third in the NFL among defensive tackles in run stop win rate at 43%, according to ESPN. A sixth-round pick out of Connecticut in 2018, his 11 QB hurries and 5 QB hits are a career high despite not registering a sack.