Which Jets Flew Under the Radar in 2022? 

RL: I sense there wasn't an appreciation for the Jets' tight ends after Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah brought their combined 110 catches from '21 with them to the Green & White as unrestricted free agents a year ago and finished with 79 grabs in the just-concluded season. Yet Conklin, as the lead pass-catcher at the position, had a pretty good season. His 58 receptions were second on the Jets behind only superb rookie WR Garrett Wilson. And that number was the most by a Jets TE in more than a decade, or since Dustin Keller racked up 65 catches in 2011. Conk's 16 third-down conversions were also second behind Wilson, and that includes his 2 of 2 in third-down pickups on quasi-QB piledrivers. With a new OC coming to town soon and Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert picking up speed, I'd like to see a continued rise in Conklin's and the tight ends' pass-catching profiles in '23, especially in the red zone, where Jets like Keller, Anthony Becht and Mickey Shuler excelled, Shuler with 13 RZ catches for TDs in 1984-85 combined

CH: D.J. Reed. Reed played 99.8% of the snaps, missing only 1, and led the defensive unit in playing time. Reed also registered career highs with 12 pass defenses and 80 tackles. When targeted, Reed limited his opponents' reception percentage to just 54.4% which was the 4th best in the NFL, and his 79.6 coverage grade ranked 5th according to PFF. Even Pro Bowl rookie Sauce Gardner said he would have had an "average rookie season" if it were not for what Reed taught him. Year 5 was Reed's best yet, but I have a feeling there is a lot more in store for Year 6.