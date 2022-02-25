Which Draft Prospect Has the Most to Gain at the NFL Scouting Combine?

Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you think about the Jets' Position as free agency approaches?

EA: Of the 324 players invited to the NFL's Scouting Combine next week in Indianapolis, I'll take Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. ESPN's Todd McShay has said there are concerns that Thibodeaux doesn't play with the "same fire" as some of the other top prospects. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah recently labeled Thibodeaux the "true wild card" of the draft. In 32 games at Oregon, Thibodeaux registered 19 sacks and 35.5 TFLs. This past October, in the Ducks' 34-31 win at UCLA, the athletic pass rusher went back to SoCal (he is from South L.A.) and had 2 sacks and set career highs with 9 tackles and 4.5 TFLs. Thibodeaux was recruited by everyone out of Oaks Christian HS where he was named the USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year and was also the top-ranked player in the ESPN300 before signing with Oregon. In three Pac-12 Championship games, Thibodeaux rose to the occasion while totaling 4.5 sacks, 5.5 TFLs and 21 QB pressures. This draft has both quality and quantity at defensive end and Thibodeaux (6-5, 258) has impressive physical traits in terms of size, length, speed and power. And while he'll get drafted early primarily because of his pass-rush prowess, Thibodeaux is also stout against the run. He'll have to refine his counter moves, but the Oregon standout offers position flexibility and he has the potential to be the best edge in this class. I'm intrigued to hear Thibodeaux speak to the media and then also the reaction to his interviews with various teams. Is he poised to be a top five pick or could he slide as some have suggested? Will the polished California cool kid, who plays chessand has talked previously of becoming a broadcast journalist, make a big statement in American's Heartland?