Where Have the Jets Improved the Most this Offseason?

EA: This is a vastly improved roster across the board. In terms of position groups, the cornerback and tight end units have seen dramatic flips. "Playmaker" isn't a position group, but the Jets also filled a big need in that department. If you add health into the equation, how about the edge unit? The Jets expect Carl Lawson back for training camp and he was dynamic last summer, looking like he could be a game-changer in this defense. The Jets were elated to move back into the first round to get Jermaine Johnson, who was dominant with more opportunity at Florida State, has an arsenal of pass rush moves and is strong against the run. Micheal Clemons is a great system fit with his length and power. And that's not even mentioning the re-signing of Vinny Curry plus the free-agent addition of Jacob Martin. At TE, C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin combined for 110 receptions for 1,086 yards and 8 TDs last season, and then the Jets came back in the third round and selected Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert. Offensively, the Jets don't just want to matriculate the ball down the field. Garrett Wilson (23 TDs in 33 games at Ohio State) and Breece Hall (11 school records at Iowa State) are sub 4.4-players who have the ability to help second-year QB Zach Wilson & Co. score pointsin a hurry. With all that lead-up, give me the cornerbacks. I love the dynamic the Jets will have on the outside with Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and D.J. Reed, the former being an ultra-long, competitive performer didn't give up a TD on the collegiate level, and the latter being a feisty 5-9 outside CB who reunites with Robert Saleh. These two dudes have New York personalities, they're going to get in receivers faces for 60 minutes and challenge. The pair headlines a young group that already includes Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols on the outside plus impressive nickel options Michael Carter II and Javelin Guidry. There is no wrong answer.