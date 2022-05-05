NFL Draft Review | The Athletic's Dane Brugler Loved the Jets Draft

"Top to bottom, I love what they did. They only had seven picks, but they nailed each one."

He added: "It starts with drafting three of the top eight players on your board. They got three really good players in the first round [Gardner, Wilson and Johnson]; two good offensive players on Day 2 [RB Breece Hall and TE Jeremy Ruckert] and then add two fourth-rounders [OL Max Mitchell and DL Micheal Clemons] as part of long-term plans. If I'm Zach Wilson, I'm getting excited. They're surrounding me with really good players, now it's up to me to go make things happen.

"We've seen what [GM] Joe [Douglas] and his staff did with the picks. They've been aggressive, but at the same time they understand there's a plan. They're not just throwing darts. They all understand there's a plan in place."

Here's a pick-by-pick look, through Brugler's eyes, of the Jets' seven 2022 draft picks:

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner; Round 1, No. 4 overall: "He's worthy of being the No. 4 overall pick. There's no arguing he was one of the best players on the board. Big-time speed, length. This guy wasn't thrown at last year and he still had three interceptions. There's confidence he'll bring to the room and to the field immediately. They certainly got better, no doubt. It will be interesting to see how they use each one of these corners. Sauce is the true outside guy, [D.J.] Reed [signed in free agency] on the inside and competition at other positions. It's not about replacing players, it's about upgrading and creating competition, especially at a position like cornerback. They certainly did that this offseason."