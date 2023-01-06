What Would a Win Over the Dolphins Mean for the Jets? 

RL: Don't buy into the narrative. There is no such thing as nothing to play for, even in Week 18 after elimination. And for the Jets, there is more than just trying to take a win into the offseason, which is preferable to a loss as well as a sharp stick in the eye but isn't a lot of incentive. Yet the Jets have more than that. As HC Robert Saleh said, this is a chance "to play spoiler," and there's something to be said for knocking the Dolphins out of the playoffs. It's the chance to secure their first home-and-home sweep of the 'Fins since '15. The Jets have one more opportunity to restart their offensive engine and keep their defensive machine roaring along. They can also win another game on the road and their first game at Miami since 2014 (or '15, but that road game was in London). As Quinnen Williams said, "I love the warm weather. Miami is an amazing place to be." It'll be even more amazing next season if the Jets roll into town on a short Hard Rock winning streak.

