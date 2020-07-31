Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What will the Jets defense look like without Jamal Adams?

EA: Different.

I would surmise many people believe the Jets will take an immediate step backward — defensively and overall — after having dealt away one of the top defenders in the NFL in exchange for a package of premium picks and a veteran player. And while this will be an enormous challenge in the short-term to transition minus No. 33, the best units figure out a different plan of attack in order to be successful.

The Jets, who have questions on the outside at cornerback, don't make this significant move if they don't feel confident about the safety landscape in the near-term with Marcus Maye and Ashtyn Davis plus GM Joe Douglas got another starter back in the Jets-Seahawks swap in Bradley McDougald. The rangy Maye has been asked to play 15-20 yards off the line of scrimmage for most of his career, but he has a versatile skill set and his best is yet to come. The Jets love Davis' athleticism and the 6'1", 215-pound McDougald has 10 career INTs, 4 FF and 3 FR in 98 games and 75 starts.

It will be interesting to see who will fill the void Adams leaves as a pass rusher, but the Jets will continue to get after the QB by committee. Adams is a great player, but the Jets have a brilliant conductor in Gregg Williams, they aren't void of talent on the defensive side of the ball and they are getting C.J. Mosley back as well. I think Douglas has created a culture with outstanding character guys on all levels of the defense and someone is going to have to become that sparkplug that Adams was on gameday.