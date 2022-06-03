What Was Your Top Jets Storyline During Week 2 of OTAs?

RL: No doubt the top headline was the announcement of the Jets' first Ring of Honor class in five years, and what a threesome it is — Nick and Brick and Revis Island. But assuming fans want to know the top storyline out of the OTAs regarding the current crop of Young Jets and not some Green & White OGs, I'll go with the "Here's the Beef" Jets. There was CB D.J. Reed talking about his return to steak and chicken after four years away as a pescatarian, which some describe as a fishy vegetarian. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson and HC Robert Saleh were describing the second-year QB's remodeled body in terms of beefiness. Any concerns? Wilson, now at 221 on his way back to 218, swatted them all away: "I feel better for sure. ... The ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice I think is better. ... Once we get in a game where we're actually getting hit and tackled, having some more size on me would help. ... I just feel like I'm a better athlete with more weight on, for some reason." Is Zach right? We won't know until opening day vs. the Ravens for sure, but along with all the other improvements he and his coaches and teammates are talking about, it gives us all something to chew on until training camp arrives.