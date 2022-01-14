What Should the Jets Be Most Excited About as They Start Their Offseason?

EA: Stability, alignment, progress and resources. It was exactly one year ago (Jan. 14, 2021) the Jets announced they had agreed in principle for Robert Saleh to be the franchise's 20th head coach. Earlier this week, Saleh said that he and GM Joe Douglas see football in a way that is "identical," and Douglas added they both can set their egos aside and do what's in the best interest of the team. With one of the NFL's youngest rosters, the Jets finished 4-13, but Saleh and his staff displayed their ability to teach, lead and develop. The Jets 2021 draft class already has set a high floor and the ceiling is limitless. QB Zach Wilson took strides in Year 1 and his ball security late was encouraging plus the Jets aren't far away on both sides of the line of scrimmage. If DE Carl Lawson returns to form and looks anything like the player on the practice field last summer, that will change the entire defensive dynamic. This is a big offseason for T Mekhi Becton as he looks to rebound after a lost season. There are pieces in place as Alijah Vera-Tucker is poised to be a good to great guard, Michael Carter was a bear out of the backfield, Elijah Moore was a points producer with 5 TDs in 11 games, C.J. Mosley reminded everyone that he remains one of the NFL's top linebackers, Bryce Hall was one of the league leaders in PDs and led an promising group of CBs and DT Quinnen Williams continues to be a handful on the interior. According to OvetheCap.com, the Jets have the NFL's fifth-most cap space entering the offseason at more than $54 million. They also own two top-10 picks and their four picks in the top 38 would be only the third time the franchise has had four selections in the top 40 of any draft since 1970. The Jets have assets, they have flexibility and they can be aggressive in various avenues -- and that could include trade.