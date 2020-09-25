Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg, Randy Lange and Olivia Landis will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What's the Jets' recipe for success vs. Colts?

EA: The Jets must find a way to get off to a better start in all phases. Entering Week 3, the Jets have been outscored in the first half, 42-6. Missing the likes of Jamison Crowder, and speedsters Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Denzel Mims (IR/hamstring), even Vyncint Smith (IR/core) and Jeff Smith (IR/shoulder), this is not a quick-strike offense that can overcome playing from behind. The Jets hope to spread the workload among their backs and tight ends, which might be the deepest unit on the team right now. Chris Herndon can stretch the field and RB La'Mical Perine, a rookie out of Florida, had a good camp and has the ability to pick up yards in a hurry. Defensively, the Jets cannot allow back-breaking plays in the run game, which seem to contradict their top 5 ranking in sacks, tackles for loss and QB hits. Philip Rivers isn't going to move too far from the pocket -- he has connected on 77.5% of his passes early on – he's a gunslinger and there will be plays that must be made in the defensive backfield. For a chance to spring the upset, the Jets had better be on their game at the outset.