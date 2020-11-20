What's Next for Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder Against the Chargers?

RL: "The Three Dudes" (not to be confused with the Three Tenors or the Three Amigos) finally got a decent unveiling on Nov. 9 vs. the Patriots. Breshad Perriman had 101 receiving yards and 2 TDs, and with his 50-yard TD strike from Joe Flacco, he became only the second Jet in the last five seasons to make a catch of a ball that traveled 40-plus yards in the air. (Robby Anderson is the only other, but he had five of those long balls.) Jamison Crowder, whom the Pats tried to take out of the game plan, made one of the prettiest end zone sideline tiptoe touchdown grabs on Flacco's pinpoint throw. Mims added 4 more enticing grabs for 62 yards. What has to come next for the Dudes plus the entire Jets operation is a 60-minute game. That fourth quarter remains forbidding terrain for the Green & White. Their passer ratings in the first three quarters are mostly low but their 59.1 rating in the final period is the lowest in the NFL. Of Mims' 10 catches in his three games, none has come in the last 15 minutes of a game. It's certainly not all on the wideouts — everyone has to pitch in to keep the offense on the field and scoring while getting the defense off the field and pointless in this fateful frame. The only good Sunday excuse for a limited late passing game would be a lead large enough that Frank Gore and La'Mical Perine can run out the clock. That may be wishful thinking at this point, but now that "The Three Dudes" have gotten off the drawing board, it's time to start work on the foundation for a dynamic game-long, season-long passing attack for the rest of this year and beyond.