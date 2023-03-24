What Has Stood Out About the Jets' Moves in the New League Year?

RL: I like the interlocking moves on offense that suggest the growing ease with which GM Joe Douglas and his staff ,and HC Robert Saleh and his staff are moving pieces around in offseason No. 3 together. The Jets' brain trust didn't hide their pursuit of a veteran quarterback and clearly set their sights on the QB whose name will not be mentioned here until the trade is consummated. But while that saga was unfolding, the Jets went to work on wideout. Three of their best are now the defending NFL Offensive Player of the Year (Garrett Wilson), an annually improving pass-catcher who's one of the biggest WR targets in franchise history (6-5 Allen Lazard) and one of the fastest WRs to wear the green and white (4.33-speed Mecole Hardman Jr.). Regrettably, they had to package WR Elijah Moore and their third-round choice in the trade with Cleveland, but with a second-rounder coming here in return, the Jets have increased their flexibility for at least one future deal that has to be made with prime picks at Nos. 13, 42 and 43. Don't forget about the OL, of course, but we know one-time lineman Douglas hasn't with the signings of Wes Schweitzer and Tryston Colon and a few more to come in free agency and the draft. I'm optimistic that the pieces are fitting snugly into the puzzle for the season ahead.