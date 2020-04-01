What Draft-Day Trade Does NFL.com Believe Makes Sense for the Jets?

The NFL Draft is predicated on unpredictability, which is one of the many reasons for its popularity.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter recently detailed eight trades he believes teams should make in the first round of the draft on April 23. Reuter has the Jets striking a deal with the 49ers, trading up from No. 48 to No. 31 to jump back into the first round.

"A second Big Apple squad jumps into the fray in this deal, giving up the 48th pick and the third-round selection it received in the Leonard Williams deal with the Giants (No. 68 overall). The Jets have some needs to address, and can spend this pick on a spot they didn't address with their first selection. Receiver, edge rusher, a defensive back or an offensive lineman could all be in play here if a prospect they covet falls to San Francisco's slot. With New England potentially taking a step back without Tom Brady, Buffalo looking to become a regular playoff contender and Miami trying to enhance its roster through a strong draft, the Jets need to be proactive.

"I expect the Niners, who don't currently hold a pick in Rounds 2-4, to look to move down and pick up additional selections -- especially if there aren't any players that they've graded as first-rounders available at No. 31."