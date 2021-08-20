What Do You Want to See from the Jets' Starters Against the Packers? 

EA: The loss of starting DE Carl Lawson to an Achilles tendon tear on Thursday was a tough blow for a Jets team less than a month away from the regular season opener at Carolina. Lawson looked to be on the verge of something special, an explosive athlete with an amazing win rate as a rusher who had an opportunity to become an elite finisher after four seasons with the Bengals. He was a perfect fit for a defense that has good pieces along the defensive line, including an emerging interior force in Quinnen Williams. So Packers Week concludes without Lawson and we are now reminded of what first-year head coach Robert Saleh said at the end of minicamp" "That's where you're really going to get better, is through adversity and tough times. We're going to have some adverse moments right from the get, how we're going to handle it is going to make or break this football team." What happens Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field is not going to make or break this football team, but you do want to see the defensive line, minus Lawson and Williams, who on the positive side of things took team reps Thursday, to fire off the ball and get after QB Kurt Benkert. Second-year player Bryce Huff could be poised to fill in for Lawson and his continued development will be critical. On the other side of the ball, I'm excited to see if QB Zach Wilson can build off his solid effort last week against the Giants. Some of his best moments in the joint sessions with the Packers were in two-minute situations and that's a positive sign. The early third-down conversions were positive last week for the offense, so let's see if the Jets can continue that trend. And finally, let's hope for an injury-free game before the Jets depart for home.