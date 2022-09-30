What Do You Expect in Zach Wilson's Debut Sunday vs. Steelers?

RL: I think Zach Wilson will show some nerves early on. Why wouldn't he? First game action since the preseason opener, first live action since January at Buffalo. He's eager to roll and he says all the right stuff. But after seven weeks of easing back into the pool, he might need a series or two to get his feet wet. After that, I'm optimistic we'll get to see the unveiling of Zach Attack 2022. He knows he needs to avoid turnovers and get rid of the ball quickly, and that might tie in with the opponent, since the Steelers have been yielding 24 first downs a game (30th in the league) and 47% third-down conversions (25th). I wouldn't discourage Wilson from going deep but Pitt has allowed three 100-yard receivers and almost two more without allowing a completion longer than 44 yards. I'd also probably like to see Wilson be a little careful when he tucks it and scrambles, but as he said Wednesday, "I'm planning on being exactly how I should be." My hope is he's going to look like Zach Wilson 2.0 early Sunday afternoon.

CH: I think there will be an adjustment period for Zach Wilson as he comes back from IR. As HC Robert Saleh said, and OC Mike LaFleur "the best way to get better at football is to play football." Although Wilson has had 156 consecutive passes and 5 straight games without an interception and was playing some of his best football at the end of last season, I think it will take more time to adjust to playing at game-speed for the QB. Wilson will bring a lot more mobility and urgency to the offense. RB Breece Hall said, referring to Wilson: "I feel like there was no drop off in chemistry and when he wants to get us the ball, he's going to get us the ball.". I think Wilson's knee won't be an issue since he has said he is "100%" and "ready to go," however I think the adjustment will take time.