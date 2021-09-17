Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: What do you expect from rookie QBs Zach Wilson and Mac Jones in Week 2?

EA: I expect both Zach Wilson and Mac Jones to play well. Neither rookie flinched last week in their pro debuts. It's been well-documented how many times Wilson was sacked (6) and hit (10) at Carolina, but Jones was hit 9 times against the Dolphins. Wilson got better as the game progressed, completing 14 of 21 in the second half for 174 yards with 2 TDs. He used his athleticism to make plays and his fearlessness to beat pressure in got-to-have it moments on back-to-back completions to Braxton Berrios and Denzel Mims. Corey Davis is his go-to guy (5-97-2TD), but it's only a matter of time before rookie Elijah Moore gets a chunk gainer(s) ,plus veterans Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole are set to return. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa wasn't great against the Patriots, but he had some success with RPOs and found some holes in coverage down the field. The Jets will collectively be better in protection after correcting mistakes this week. The Pats have a solid run game and they moved the ball against the 'Fins, converting a whopping 68.8% on third down despite Jones facing 23 pressures. He still completed 74% of his passes and received a lot of praise, but the Jets are going to go after him. Wilson or Jones will grab his first NFL victory and I think it will come down to explosive plays and turnovers. The athletic Wilson has big-play pop and it's going to be interesting to see if the Pats can get anything over the top on an aggressive defense.