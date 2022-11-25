What Do You Expect From QB Mike White Sunday vs. the Bears?

RL: I'll second OC Mike LaFleur's view that "all our quarterbacks are capable." White showed himself to be quite capable in a small window of opportunity last season. His passing lines and drive stats were good to excellent against three middle-of-the-road pass defenses in New England, Cincinnati and Indianapolis. His toughest game was against the toughest pass defense in Buffalo. Chicago is 28th in net yards allowed/pass play, 26th in sack rate and 31st on third downs. They can pick a just-out-of-the-box starter like White, so I could see him throwing an INT (he had 8 in 4 games last year). But if he gets protection, I can also see him completing 65-70% of his passes, hitting some 20-30-yard passes to his WRs and TEs, averaging 6.0 plays and 30.0 yards per drive, staying away from sacks and putting some points on the board (he also had 8 TD drives last season). Kind of what he did in his first pro start vs. the Bengals. And which, if everything else works out as planned, will be a key to a healing victory over the Bears.

CH: I expect Mike White to make the simple plays against the Bears this Sunday. White hasn't played in a regular season game yet this year, but you could see flashes of what he was capable of last season. White is going up against a Bears defense that ranks 31st in sacks, 31st in third-down, tied for 26th in the red zone and 29th in rush defense. If White can limit mistakes or turnovers and make the layups, he should be able to move the Jets downfield consistently. Coming off four straight losses, three of which have been within a field goal or less, the Bears will be hungry.