What Do You Expect from Joe Douglas, Jets in Free Agency?

EA: On a recent episode of The Official Jets Podcast, Jets Pro Personnel Director Greg Nejmeh said: "I think in free agency you want to be aggressive, but you want to be disciplined, too. You don't want to just be signing guys, you want to build a team. And that's something Joe [Douglas] and Robert [Saleh] talk about all the time. We want to build a team that's composed of guys with the traits we want. It's not fantasy football where you can go and sign all kinds of different players. You have to be disciplined and strategic about it." Nejmeh also praised Douglas' patience and poise. There are different tiers in free agency, the Jets have multiple needs and they'll be ready when opportunity — and value meet. The Jets have money to take a couple of sizable cuts, but you don't win solely with 500-foot home runs from veterans. You win with quality prospects who grow up within your system. The Douglas approach will be calculating -- drafting and developing players will continue to be this organization's lifeblood. I'm curious to see if the Jets bring in multiple players who are familiar with and have excelled in the Shanahan offensive attack that will be coordinated by Mike LaFleur and defenders who thrived either under Saleh in San Francisco or Jeff Ulbrich in Atlanta.