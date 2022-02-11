What Can the Jets Learn From Sunday's Rams-Bengals Super Bowl Matchup? 

EA: If you're a follower of the Jets, I think the Bengals' side of this matchup should resonate a lot more than the Rams' side. From 2016-20, the Bengals posted a 25-53-2 record, which equates to a win rate of 31%. In the 2019 and '20 seasons, Cinci went 2-14 and 4-11-1. The trajectory of the Bengals' franchise changed when they took LSU QB Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow was impressive as a rookie before tearing his ACL and MCL. He followed that with a super sophomore campaign as the Bengals claimed the AFC North with a 10-7 mark. He's the centerpiece of a club that has caught lightning in a battle this postseason. In Week 7 at MetLife Stadium, Jets backup QB Mike White had the game of his life while throwing for 405 yards and 3 TDs in the Jets' 34-31 win over the Bengals. That outcome was another example of anything can happen on a Sunday in the NFL and this Bengals' run is an example of how quickly things can flip. Burrow has done special things early in his career and the Jets believe Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, will take a significant step forward in Year 2. Nobody should compare the two, but the Jets will continue to build in front of and around Wilson this offseason while adding pieces on defense. From a system standpoint, the team the Jets most align with is the 49ers and that's a club that advanced to the Super Bowl (2019) and NFC Championship game (2021) in two of the past three seasons with Jimmy Garoppolo at QB. Garoppolo is not the star Burrow is, but the Niners have won with a dominant defensive line, a fantastic linebacker, an evolving secondary and a punishing ground attack that complemented the pass game.