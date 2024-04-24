Ways to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

NFL Draft TV Schedule
- Thurs, April 25 (8 p.m. ET): Round 1
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Fri, April 26 (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
- Sat, April 27 (12 p.m. ET): Rounds 4-7
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
Digital Streaming Coverage
The 2024 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.
NFL Digital Streaming Platforms
- NFL+
- NFL Channel
ESPN Digital Streaming Platforms
- ESPN App
- ABC App
- ESPN.com
Radio/Audio
Radio coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.
Jets Draft Picks
- Rd. 1 No. 10
- Rd. 3 No. 72
- Rd. 4 No. 111
- Rd. 4 No. 134 (Compensatory Selection, via BAL)
- Rd. 6 No. 185
- Rd. 6 No. 203 (From HOU via CLE and DEN)
- Rd. 7 No. 257 (Compensatory Selection)
Jets Draft Tracker
Follow all of the Jets selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on the Draft Tracker.
Jets Draft Weekend Coverage
1JD Live | Draft Special
Thursday 7:30 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
Jets Overtime: Draft Special presented by Dunkin'
Thursday (post selection) & Friday night at 7 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
Jets Personnel Press Conferences
Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube
SNY Draft Programming
Jets Nation Draft Day Special
Thursday, April 25 | 5-6 p.m.
Friday, April 26 | 12-12:30 a.m.
Sunday, April 27 | 7-8 p.m.