 Skip to main content
Advertising

Ways to Watch the 2024 NFL Draft

Draft to Air Across ABC, ESPN and NFL Network April 25-27

Apr 24, 2024 at 09:40 AM
WhereToWatch-Draft2024-V5 1

NFL Draft TV Schedule

  • Thurs, April 25 (8 p.m. ET): Round 1
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
  • Fri, April 26 (7 p.m. ET): Rounds 2 and 3
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes
  • Sat, April 27 (12 p.m. ET): Rounds 4-7
    ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Digital Streaming Coverage

The 2024 NFL Draft will also be streamed live via a number of NFL and ESPN digital properties across devices (Phone, PC, tablet and connected TVs). NFL Network or ESPN authentication may be required.

NFL Digital Streaming Platforms

  • NFL+
  • NFL Channel

ESPN Digital Streaming Platforms

  • ESPN App
  • ABC App
  • ESPN.com

Radio/Audio

Radio coverage of the 2024 NFL Draft will be provided by SiriusXM, Westwood One, and ESPN Radio.

Jets Draft Picks

  • Rd. 1 No. 10
  • Rd. 3 No. 72
  • Rd. 4 No. 111
  • Rd. 4 No. 134 (Compensatory Selection, via BAL)
  • Rd. 6 No. 185
  • Rd. 6 No. 203 (From HOU via CLE and DEN)
  • Rd. 7 No. 257 (Compensatory Selection)

Jets Draft Tracker

Follow all of the Jets selections in the 2024 NFL Draft on the Draft Tracker.

Jets Draft Weekend Coverage

1JD Live | Draft Special
Thursday 7:30 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

Jets Overtime: Draft Special presented by Dunkin'
Thursday (post selection) & Friday night at 7 p.m.
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

Jets Personnel Press Conferences
Thursday, Friday & Saturday | At the end of each day's draft activities
LIVE on nyjets.com, the Official Jets App, Facebook and YouTube

SNY Draft Programming

Jets Nation Draft Day Special

Thursday, April 25 | 5-6 p.m.

Friday, April 26 | 12-12:30 a.m.

Sunday, April 27 | 7-8 p.m.

Related Content

news

Jets Mock Draft 14.0 | A Final Look at Who the Experts Think the Jets Will Select at No. 10

Georgia TE Brock Bowers Selected the Most by Draft Gurus
news

Jets Will Stick to Their 'Play Sheet' on Draft Weekend

Phil Savage: We've Made a Lot of Our Decisions Before Draft Weekend
news

Jets Have Seven Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft Including 'Mr. Irrelevant'

Green & White Have Multiple Picks in Rounds 4 and 7 
news

Jets and Broncos Swap Picks in Trade That Sends QB Zach Wilson to Denver

Green & White Acquire a 6th-Round Pick (No. 203 Overall)
news

Moody's Teams Up with the Jets and Giants as the New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

news

Jets Draft Scenario | Offensive Tackle vs. Georgia TE Brock Bowers at No. 10 Overall

Taliese Fuaga, Troy Fautanu Options if Joe Alt Is Unavailable in First Round
news

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network: 'The Jets Are in a Great Spot' Ahead of the Draft

Green & White May Have Early Options at Receiver, Tight End and Offensive Line
news

Jets Mock Draft 13.0 | FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd Selects Washington WR Rome Odunze for Jets

NFL.com Predicts Georgia TE Brock Bowers to New York
news

Joe Douglas Says Jets Are 'Ready for Anything' Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft

GM Says Three Days Next Week Are a 'Scout's Super Bowl'
news

Joe Douglas Ponders Jets' Draft Possibilities: Move Up, Move Down, Stand Pat at No. 10

General Manager and His Draft Team See 'Really Cool Group' of Players on Offense, All Options on the Table
news

Jets Would Love to Build a Quarterback Factory via NFL Draft

GM Joe Douglas Comments on Aaron Rodgers' Presence and the 'Trick' With Zach Wilson
Advertising