Two QBs, No TDs as Jets Lose to Dolphins 23-3

Cromartie took the kickoff out to the Jets 34. Soon after, with Ivory squirting out of the pile to rip off a 32-yard run, the Jets moved to first-and-goal at the Miami 5 before stalling. Despite the protestation from the crowd, Ryan sent Nick Folk on for a 20-yard field goal, making him 25-for-26 for the season and 16--for-his-last-16 at home and trimming our deficit to 13-3.

But any momentum we had dissipated on the 'Fins' next drive en route to Tannehill's high pass to Mike Wallace, who slipped rookie CB Dee Milliner's tackle attempt and sped the rest of the way down the right sideline for a 28-yard score and a 20-3 edge.

After a third field goal by rookie Caleb Sturgis made it 23-3 with 5:59 to play, Simms tried to rally the Green & White for a late touchdown to Stephen Hill but instead threw a low-line-drive interception to CB Brent Grimes in the front of the end zone for a touchback and a final nail in today's coffin.

Point-less in the First Half

The Dolphins moved down the field on the game's opening drive as if the wind was in their sails, moving from their 8 almost deep into the red zone. But a Lamar Miller screen dash inside the 5 was wiped out by Charles Clay's offensive pass interference, and the 13 offensive plays went for naught when Sturgis' 41-yard field goal to the East end zone faded wide right.

Our defense then rose up on the next three series.

On Drive No. 2, Miami went for it on fourth down just past midfield, with Milliner breaking up Tannehill's pass for Hartline and getting an on-field pat on the back from Ryan.

Drive No. 3 went as far as the Jets 29 before Tannehill dropped back, had his arm hit by Muhammad Wilkerson as he threw, and Cromartie artfully boxed out to come down with the popped-up pass for his third INT of the season and our sixth pick in the last six games.

Drive No. 4 didn't seem as if it was going to be as productive as the Dolphins moved 51 yards to third-and-goal at the 1-foot line. But Clay was stopped for no gain on a run up the gut, then Tannehill's fade for Clay went too far, and the defense had its third first-half goal line stand of the season, matching the stops against the Falcons and Bengals.

Where was the offense in all of this? Not moving. Smith and company to that point had four series, went three-and-out on three of them and had one first down on the other. Backed up at their 1 after the big stop, the O moved 2 yards, Geno threw badly wide of David Nelson on third-down "miscommunication," and Ryan Quigley had to punt from the back of his end zone.

Finally, the visitors, on their fifth march into plus territory, came away with some points as Sturgis banged through a 34-yard field goal for the first score of the half. Then Smith tried to strike in the final minute with a longball for Greg Salas. Instead he found the underneath coverage, LB Dannell Ellerbe, who returned the pick to the Jets 44.