Jets QB Trevor Siemian Replaces Zach Wilson in Loss to Miami

WR Garrett Wilson, the Jets' leading receiver, was locked in a battle with All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey all afternoon. After being held without a target in the first half, Siemian targeted Wilson 4 times in the second and completed 3 throws to the second y-ear wideout, for 29 yards. In addition, Siemian found rookie WR Xavier Gipson over the middle for 21 yards, the Jets' longest play of the game.

"Ramsey followed him around, but we still had didn't have a lot of plays early on," Siemian said. "I felt like we were on and off the field pretty quickly so for a lot of guys, they didn't get the ball as much as they wanted or felt like they could have. Just not enough plays.

Sunday was the second time Siemian played for the Jets this season. Hesigned with the Jets practice squad in September and was added to the active roster in Week 12 (Nov. 21) for the Jets' first matchup with Miami.

Siemian replaced starter Tim Boyle in Week 13 against Atlanta and completed 5-of-13 attempts for 66 yards. After Wilson was renamed the starter in Week 14 against Texans, Boyle was cut and Siemian became the backup.

Next Sunday the Jets host the Commanders and Wilson will begin the week in concussion protocol. Depending on the status of QB Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets would need to addto active roster by Wednesday, Siemian couldmake his first start since Week 12 of 2022, when he played forthe Bears.