Jets QB Trevor Siemian to Start Thursday Against Cleveland

The Jets offense has a short week to prepare for a Browns defense that ranks first in yards allowed (260 per game), first downs allowed (14.3 per game) and is second in takeaways (32).

"They play their front four, just like a lot of parallels to use," Saleh said. "Their front four gets after it, Myles Garrett is as good as anybody in football. Za'Darius [Smith] is having a really nice year. Coach [Jim] Schwartz does as good of a job as anybody, in terms of game planning and mixing up his coverages and having the perfect balance of coverage, coverage, coverage, bring the house, and making you very uncomfortable. Not only as a play caller, but as players because you're never quite sure. But they're doing a really nice job. They're playing fast, they're opportunistic, and they've had some games where they have just absolutely abused people so it's going to be a challenge."

He added about Hall going against Cleveland: "There's going to be a lack of space, that's for darn sure. But it's going to be gritty, it's going to be grimy and just having the same mentality that he's taken over the last few weeks of finding every yard he can and guys being efficient, communicating and being violent."

While Wilson won't be practicing, Aaron Rodgers, who the Jets added to the active roster last Thursday, will.

Tuesday, on his weekly appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show," the future Hall of Fame signal caller said that he asked to be place on injured reserve, but was "overruled" and added to the active roster. Saleh and GM Joe Douglas, with the intentions of doing what was best of the team, elected to add Rodgers to the active roster and the move has had a positive effect.