Trevor Siemian Joins Jets QB Room: 'I'm Just Looking to Be a Resource'

﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ has been around the NFL and back again, and he's seen it all, or at least most of it.

A seventh-round draft pick of Denver in 2015 out of Northwestern, Siemian's been on the rosters of the Broncos, Jets, Titans, Saints, Bears and Bengals. He's played for four of those teams, including the Jets for one fateful and painful start in 2019.

Even though the now backup has played in only 35 career games, he's already unofficially got more nicknames than K Greg Zuerlein — T-Money Sizzle, T-Money Wiggle and T-Dot compared to Greg the Leg and Legatron, according to profootballreference.com.

Siemian's replaced a legend when he succeeded Peyton Manning as the Broncos starter for most of 2016-17. And now he's going to do what he can to assist Zach Wilson as he tries to replace a legend in the injured Aaron Rodgers this season.

"I'm just looking to be a resource for Zach," the personable veteran told reporters after Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center. "As the starting quarterback, he has a lot going on and he's got great coaching here. I played a few games in this league and I can offer some perspective on things. But right now I'm a fly on the wall."

Siemian is also on the Jets practice squad. Even if he were ready to take the reins of the Jets offense in the next few weeks, he'd first have to be signed to the active roster, not just elevated from the P-squad, to even be an emergency third QB.

But that's down the road. For now, head coach Robert Saleh said he's glad to have the journeyman aboard.