Trevor Siemian Joins Jets QB Room: 'I'm Just Looking to Be a Resource'

﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ has been around the NFL and back again, and he's seen it all, or at least most of it.

A seventh-round draft pick of Denver in 2015 out of Northwestern, Siemian's been on the rosters of the Broncos, Jets, Titans, Saints, Bears and Bengals. He's played for four of those teams, including the Jets for one fateful and painful start in 2019.

Even though the now backup has played in only 35 career games, he's already unofficially got more nicknames than K Greg Zuerlein — T-Money Sizzle, T-Money Wiggle and T-Dot compared to Greg the Leg and Legatron, according to profootballreference.com.

Siemian's replaced a legend when he succeeded Peyton Manning as the Broncos starter for most of 2016-17. And now he's going to do what he can to assist Zach Wilson as he tries to replace a legend in the injured Aaron Rodgers this season.

"I'm just looking to be a resource for Zach," the personable veteran told reporters after Wednesday's practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center. "As the starting quarterback, he has a lot going on and he's got great coaching here. I played a few games in this league and I can offer some perspective on things. But right now I'm a fly on the wall."

Siemian is also on the Jets practice squad. Even if he were ready to take the reins of the Jets offense in the next few weeks, he'd first have to be signed to the active roster, not just elevated from the P-squad, to even be an emergency third QB.

But that's down the road. For now, head coach Robert Saleh said he's glad to have the journeyman aboard.

"He's obviously got a lot of games under his belt, he's a quick learner, a quick study from my understanding," Saleh said. "Just giving him the ability to come onto the practice squad and help us out was the best decision for us."

Center Connor McGovern also offered a positive reference from personal experience — he was a Broncos teammate during Siemian's two mile-high starting seasons.

"I really like Trevor," McGovern said. "I've been fortunate to play with him in Denver and be around him a bit and he's a phenomenal guy. He's great for the locker room. He always has a huge smile on his face. He likes to joke around and have fun and he's just a great addition that brings a different energy. Zach and Tim, they're calm and they like to joke around a little bit. But I think Trevor loves to joke around. He's a great addition."

Saleh wouldn't commit on how long it would take for his new light-hearted but serious-minded signal-caller to get up to speed with that playbook, and neither would Siemian. But he's willing to expedite the process.

"It's tough to say. As a backup quarterback in this league, that's kind of your challenge, how fast you can pick things up. I've got to learn the verbiage, meet my teammates.

"But it's a good room. I'm familiar with Coach Downing [passing game coordinator Todd Downing], we've crossed paths a couple of times. It's good to have that relationship. But I'm just getting to know these guys and be the best teammate I can be for Zach and Tim [Boyle]."

In that regard, Siemian hasn't changed much in the past four years. He signed a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent to join starter Sam Darnold along with Davis Webb and Luke Falk in the Jets' QB room in 2019. When Darnold came down with mononucleosis after the '19 season opener against Buffalo, Siemian suddenly was elevated to starter vs. Cleveland.

Then, almost as quick as Rodgers exited against the Bills in this season's Monday night opener against the Bills, Siemian was sidelined with torn ankle ligaments on a violent hit for which Browns edge Myles Garret was flagged for roughing the passer, also on MNF. His Jets career lasted all of 18 offensive snaps, six passes and three completions for 3 yards. In the offseason he headed for Tennessee.

Now he's back at 1 Jets Drive to help steady the Jets' Zach attack.

"I think Zach gets it," Siemian said of having that GOAT baton handed to you in the NFL's eternal QB relay event. "He knows there's no pressure like the pressure you put on yourself. I'm still getting to know him, but I don't think you think about that. Me, I wasn't gong to try to be Peyton Manning, I was going to try to be Trevor Siemian."

