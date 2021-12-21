To Prevent Job Turnover, Sheldon Rankins Offers 'Takeaways'

For Sheldon Rankins and the frontmen of Inside the Jets, the password was "takeaways."

The veteran defensive lineman was asked up top by podcast hosts Bart Scott and Dan Graca about the Jets' three takeaways at Miami on Sunday — their most in a road game since the 2019 season finale at Buffalo — and how proud he was of two of the young'uns playing behind him, Ashtyn Davis and Brandin Echols, as they turned in an interception apiece leading to 10 points.

"I'm definitely proud of those guys, man," Rankins said. "I see the work they put in, I see how hard they get coached, how hard they get pushed. And I see them step up in situations. We needed those big plays on defense to shift the momentum, get the offense back the ball, allow Zach to get rolling.

"And for Echols' pick-six, scoring on defense, that's a gamechanger. You can never have too many of those moments. I'm so happy to see those young guys step up and I hope that continues to breed confidence in their level of play out there."

Of course, big plays aren't just for the young. Rankins fell on his second fumble recovery as a Jet, and his first since the opener at Carolina, when Miami tried a fake punt and the short snap bounced off an unready upback and into Rankins' hands. No matter that it was fourth down, it still counts. Rankins also added the only sack of the Miami QB in two games this year and split a tackle for no gain with C.J. Mosley late in the South Florida afternoon.

And even though the three takeaways didn't change the game into a victory for the Jets, the interceptions especially produced some desired reactions in Tua Tagovailoa that Rankins and company hope will be repeated back home Sunday against the Jaguars and their rookie QB, Trevor Lawrence.