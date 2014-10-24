Through the Walls of 1 Jets Dr.

Muhammad Wilkerson: "Teams they have their way of scheming us up. Whether myself or Sheldon or whoever else may be doubled…we're gonna get doubles and so whenever somebody's got a 1-on-1, they got to win."
Jace Amaro on drops: "Just trying to get up field so quickly and just trying to make a big play on every single play is hurting me a little bit this season. I just need to make sure I understand [that] catching the ball is really just the main thing. Make sure you do that first."
Calvin Pryor: "It's been a lot of moving pieces throughout this season, nobody has really had a solid role. There's been a lot of moving parts in the back end…I look myself in the mirror and I have to step it up. I have to play football the way I know how to play football."
Oday Aboushi: "[Kyle Williams] is a good challenge, he's a good ball player. He's been in the league for quite some time. But just like everybody else, we put on our pants the same way so we'll go out and approach it just like everybody else."
Willie Colon: "Nobody started this season thought we'd be in this position...We're trying to figure it out, we're trying to make a way and we're trying to stay together. For me, all I can do is prepare and make sure we're staying in line, that we're staying with each other and not pointing fingers."
Colon, Aboushi, fullback John Conner, head coach Rex Ryan and OC Marty Mornhinweg all talked about Buffalo's impressive defensive front that Rex considers "one of the best in the league."