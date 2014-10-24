Through the Walls of 1 Jets Dr.

Players Spoke Wednesday About the Challenges Presented by BUF's Battle-Tested DL

Oct 24, 2014 at 01:19 AM

Muhammad Wilkerson: "Teams they have their way of scheming us up. Whether myself or Sheldon or whoever else may be doubled…we're gonna get doubles and so whenever somebody's got a 1-on-1, they got to win."

Jace Amaro on drops: "Just trying to get up field so quickly and just trying to make a big play on every single play is hurting me a little bit this season. I just need to make sure I understand [that] catching the ball is really just the main thing. Make sure you do that first."

Calvin Pryor: "It's been a lot of moving pieces throughout this season, nobody has really had a solid role. There's been a lot of moving parts in the back end…I look myself in the mirror and I have to step it up. I have to play football the way I know how to play football."

Oday Aboushi: "[Kyle Williams] is a good challenge, he's a good ball player. He's been in the league for quite some time. But just like everybody else, we put on our pants the same way so we'll go out and approach it just like everybody else."

Willie Colon: "Nobody started this season thought we'd be in this position...We're trying to figure it out, we're trying to make a way and we're trying to stay together. For me, all I can do is prepare and make sure we're staying in line, that we're staying with each other and not pointing fingers."

Colon, Aboushi, fullback John Conner, head coach Rex Ryan and OC Marty Mornhinweg all talked about Buffalo's impressive defensive front that Rex considers "one of the best in the league."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Zach Wilson Would Prefer Not Leaving Jets Wins to Last 24 Seconds of Regulation

QB Knows His 3rd 4th-Quarter Comeback of Season vs. Giants Doesn't Solve Offense's Lingering 3rd-Down Issues
news

Jets vs. Chargers | 3 Things to Know for Week 9 Game on 'Monday Night Football'

Austin Ekeler, Breece Hall Pair of Top Dual-Threat RBs in NFL; Green & White Offensive Line Continue to Shuffle
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: On Offensive Line, 'Nothing Is Off the Table'

Chargers' D-Linemen Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack Present a Big Challenge
news

Jets P Thomas Morstead Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Veteran Punter Placed 4 Punts Inside the 20-Yard-Line Against Giants in Week 8
news

Jets Sign OL Chris Glaser to Active Roster 

Green & White Signed DL Bruce Hector to Practice Squad; Released DL Elerson Smith from PS
news

Jets WR Allen Lazard on Win Over Giants: 'The Craziest Game I Ever Played In'

Says First Seven Games Not a 'Rollercoaster,' but 'More Like a Tornado'
news

NFL Power Rankings | Jets Climb Inside the Top 12

Green & White Ranked as High as 12th by CBS Sports and Pro Football Talk in Week 9
news

Joe Douglas: Jets, 'Excited About the Guys We Have,' Stand Pat at NFL Trading Deadline

OL Injury, Continuity Issues Continue but GM Says Green & White Has the Group 'to Weather Any Storm'
news

Where Is Aaron Rodgers in His Recovery?

Seven Weeks Removed from Tearing His Achilles, Jets QB Ahead of Schedule but a 'Long Way to Go'
news

Jets Place 3 on Injured Reserve; Sign 2 to Active Roster

Green & White Also Added Two Players to Practice Squad
news

Inside the Numbers | 'Oldster' Thomas Morstead Kicks It Up a Notch vs. the Giants

37-Year-Old Jet Was an Unsung Hero of the Win with His 11 Punts, 3 that He Dropped Inside the 5-Yard Line
news

Notebook | C Connor McGovern, G Wes Schweitzer Expected to Go on IR

After 'Debacle' in Denver, HC Robert Saleh Credits Offense for Late Game Execution
Advertising