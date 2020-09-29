The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Pierre Desir

Jets Cornerback Discusses His Love of Broadway, Growing Up in Haiti and His Path to the NFL

Sep 29, 2020 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

desir-pod-article-E_SZ2_831

Jets CB Pierre Desir joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS. Desir discusses his love of theatre, why he's active in the community and his path to the NFL that includes stops at Washburn University and Lindenwood University.

Podcast highlights include:

  • 3:19 – His love of Broadway and where it originated.
  • 7:33 – His time growing up in Haiti and how often he goes visits family there.
  • 9:17 – Why giving back to the community is important to him wherever he plays.
  • 10:35 – His current community initiatives and being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
  • 12:13 – Playing against the Colts, his former team.
  • 13:12 – His path to the NFL.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

