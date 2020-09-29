The Official Jets Podcast Recap: CB Pierre Desir

Jets CB Pierre Desir joins this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS. Desir discusses his love of theatre, why he's active in the community and his path to the NFL that includes stops at Washburn University and Lindenwood University.
Podcast highlights include:
- 3:19 – His love of Broadway and where it originated.
- 7:33 – His time growing up in Haiti and how often he goes visits family there.
- 9:17 – Why giving back to the community is important to him wherever he plays.
- 10:35 – His current community initiatives and being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
- 12:13 – Playing against the Colts, his former team.
- 13:12 – His path to the NFL.
