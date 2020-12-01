The Official Jets Podcast Recap: Bryce Hall

Bart Scott Previews Jets vs. Raiders in Week 13

Dec 01, 2020 at 09:37 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

bryce-hall-pod-E_SZ2_5086

Jets CB Bryce Hall joined this week's edition of The Official Jets Podcast powered by AWS and discussed his collegiate career at Virginia, trash-talking on the golf course with his wife, his pinch-me moment in the NFL and more . Bart Scott also joined to preview Jets-Raiders in Week 13. Podcast highlights include:

  • 6:57 – His final game at Virginia and his collegiate career.
  • 10:31 – How he met his wife and their trash-talk on the golf course.
  • 15:45 – His rehab process.
  • 18:33 – He majored in Youth and Social Innovation.
  • 20:49 – The moment he pinched himself that he was in the NFL.
  • 28:18 – Jets-Raiders preview with Bart Scott.

For all of the Official Jets Podcast episodes, click here.

Related Content

news

First Look: Jets vs. Raiders

Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Las Vegas Raiders Head to MetLife Stadium in Week 13
news

Jets Notebook | Jets QB Sam Darnold: 'I Need to Come in With a Worker's Mentality'

Quinnen Williams Emerges as a Force on Defensive Line
news

Jets Sign RB Pete Guerriero to Practice Squad

Monmouth Product Spent Time with Green & White in Training Camp
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps vs. Dolphins?

QB Sam Darnold, 5 Defenders Logged Most Time on the Field In Loss to Dolphins 
news

Jets Defenders Rose Up but Couldn't Turn the Tide Against the Dolphins

Quinnen Williams, Jordan Jenkins and Mates Made Some Big Plays That Resulted in No Points by the Offense
news

Sam Darnold: 'We Have to Keep Working'

Opportunities Missed as Miami Takes Advantage of 2 INTs
news

Sam Darnold's 1st Game with Jets' Starting WRs Produced Sparks, No Points

Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims & Jamison Crowder Combined for 11 Catches, Several Chunk Plays but Couldn't Stop 20-3 Loss to Miami
news

Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways: Sam Darnold, Offense Can't Capitalize in 20-3 Loss to Dolphins

DeVante Parker Leads Dolphins with 119 Yards; Jets' Run Defense Starts Strong
news

Jets QB Sam Darnold Returns to Action vs. Ryan Fitzpatrick & Dolphins

Miami Downgrades Rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa to Doubtful; Green & White Again Seek to Secure 1st Win
news

Jets Sign OL Jimmy Murray to Active Roster; Place LB Patrick Onwuasor on Injured Reserve

Murray Has Been on Active Roster for 6 Games in 2020 
news

Jets vs. Dolphins Game Preview: Sam Darnold Gets His Chance with Full Deck

Jets Will Be Ready for Both Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick 

Advertising