The '08 Finalists: Group 7

To introduce the New York Jets Flight Crew's 2008 finalists, newyorkjets.com is running profiles of all 51 young ladies prior to the finals on Sunday, June 1. Marc Ecko, who is designing the '08 uniforms, will host the finals, which will be closed to the public. Twenty-one finalists will be selected for the squad and then Jets fans will be able to vote for the 22nd and final member of the Flight Crew on newyorkjets.com.

In this group: Cydny, Laura, Doris, Megan, Kazuyo and Mackenzie.

CYDNY

Audition No. 23

Occupation:Dance teacher and also a student studying fine arts at William Paterson University

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I would love the opportunity to represent the Jets and have the chance to work a crowd of 80,000 people at the Meadowlands.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I'm ecstatic, nervous and thrilled.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

I've very bubbly and outgoing.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing! I am comfortable with who I am!

What is something most people don't know about you?

I love to read!

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

To have faith. Everything will fall into place.

A pet peeve?

Dirty nails.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would want to be with everyone I love. We'd toast and socialize all night long.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Paella!

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

Its character with the people, the architecture and the way of life.

What advice do you have for young people?

Don't waste your time worrying about the unnecessary. Be yourself and live life to the fullest.

LAURA

Audition No. 33

Occupation:Full-time student at C.W. Post

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

To entertain the fans and keep them pumped up and happy during the game. I was truly blessed to be part of it last year.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

Extremely anxious and nervous. I'm also very excited to perform my solo in front of the panel of judges and fellow Flight Crew finalists.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

Very outgoing. I love meeting new people and entertaining people.

What word best describes you?

Dedicated.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

To be more patient.

What inspires you?

Other professional dancers. And seeing the smile on the fans' faces when I am out there on the field. It is very rewarding knowing that I'm entertaining them and doing my job.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

1.) Be yourself. 2.) You never get a second chance to make a first impression.

If you could eat with any four people in the history of the world, who's sitting at your table?

Elvis, my Grandfather, Marilyn Monroe and James Dean.

Do you have unique superstitions?

I believe the myth about having bad luck if a black cat crosses my path!

A pet peeve?

Messy people!

What's your favorite song?

Any Britney song.

Group?

Britney Spears and Danity Kane.

Who is your favorite Jet?

I like them all but if I had to choose one, I would say Kerry Rhodes.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

Jump out of a plane to go skydiving and go scuba diving.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Pizza, sushi, pasta, chicken, tacos, french fries and cheeseburgers.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"Step Up 2."

Who is your favorite actor/actress?

Emile Hirsch and Sophia Bush.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My mom. She always encourages me to push myself to only get better and always encourages me to be myself.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

The nightlife, the tall buildings and Christmas time. I enjoy seeing the Christmas tree lighting.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Dancing at my dance recitals and going into the city around Christmas time every year with my grandfather.

What advice do you have for young people?

Never give up on your dreams. Always strive for the top and try your hardest at everything you do. There are no limits. Anything is possible, so go for it.

DORIS

Audition No. 84

Occupation: Dance teacher and student at St. John's University.

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I love every aspect of performing and doing promotional work. It would be an amazing new experience that I would be lucky to be a part of.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I'm going to be really anxious, nervous and excited. I know it's going to be a blast to be able to perform, but I know I'll be so nervous after. I'm really excited though — I can't wait.

What word best describes you?

Passionate!

What is something most people don't know about you?

I competed in taekwondo sparring competitions for many years.

What inspires you?

Other people that have big dreams. They make me want to better myself in every way.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

You really can accomplish anything if you set your mind to it. Just remember not to let anything get in your way.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

Go bungee-jumping/skydiving and anything crazy and fun I haven't gotten to yet.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Manicotti! Sooo good! I'll really eat anything, though.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My parents. They have done everything possible to make me happy. No matter what happens, they always believe in me and I know that they will always be there.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

There isn't one thing you can't do! There are really an endless amount of activities and sights to see. Plus there are so many great places to dance.

MEGAN

Audition No. 87

Occupation: Student, East Stroudsburg University

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

To have the opportunity to represent the city of New York and the Jets in a positive way. I would love doing appearances and charity work in the area.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I'm anxious but excited. The fact that it's in NYC at Marc Ecko Enterprises definitely brings on the nerves and a little anxiety, but I'm still excited.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

I tend to be really hard on myself. When I don't get something I'm aiming for, I get frustrated. However, I believe it's a key ingredient to my determination. But still I have to take it easy on myself sometimes.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

The best beauty secret to carrying yourself with class is to always have a smile on your face.

If you could eat with any four people in the history of the world, who's sitting at your table?

President Kennedy, Jackie O, Marilyn Monroe (makes for interesting dinner conversation, don't you think?) and Princess Diana.

Who is your favorite Jet?

Laveranues Coles.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My mom (I know — cliché), but she is seriously the BEST! She has raised me to be the most confident, smart and sexy (in my own way) person I can be. She supports me through every endeavor and loves me thoroughly.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

The shows! I love Broadway theater.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Disney World with my family. One of my earliest memories is riding Dumbo with my aunt. Almost my entire family lives down there, so it's like a family reunion each time I go — I love it!

What advice do you have for young people?

Don't take life too seriously and don't rush growing up — it goes too fast.

KAZUYO

Audition No. 120

Occupation: Student. After I settle down in NY, I will look for a school.

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I love the Flight Crew's dance style very much. To be an NFL cheerleader is my big dream.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I'm excited and nervous at the same time.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

Adventurous.

What word best describes you?

Outgoing.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Do you have unique superstitions?

Never kill spiders.

What's your favorite song?

"Big Girls Don't Cry."

Group?

Fergie.

Who is your favorite Jet?

Chad Pennington.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would go to a famous restaurant.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Sushi.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"Flightplan" and "Monster-in-Law."

Who is your favorite actress?

Jennifer Lopez.

MACKENZIE

Audition No. 130

Occupation:Student, Suffolk Community College

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I have a lot to bring to the team because I'm a very spirited and outgoing person. I would make it fun for everyone including the fans.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I am very anxious to try out and also very nervous. I keep telling myself all I have to do is have fun with it, try my hardest and hope for the best.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

I am a very outgoing person and I can make anyone smile — even if I don't know them.

What word best describes you?

I would say "happy" best describes me because I'm such a positive person and try my best at everything I do.

What is something most people don't know about you?

Most people judge others and I am sometimes looked at as a stuck-up person, but I'm the total opposite. I'm a genuine, caring person.

What inspires you?

People who care about others and try to make others happy really inspire me the most. One of those people is my mom. She would do anything for anyone without expecting anything in return. Other people's happiness is important to me.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Don't care about what others think. I always look back on this saying because I've realized no one's perfect and people are always going to have negative things to say.

If you could eat with any four people in the history of the world, who's sitting at your table?

Babe Ruth, O.J. Simpson and Abraham Lincoln.

A pet peeve?

When people play with their gum and put it back in their mouths.

What's your favorite song?

"Damaged" by Danity Kane.

Who is your favorite Jet?

Chad Pennington.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

I would eat fettuccine alfredo because I'm Italian and I love to eat. Pastas are my favorite food, especially fettuccine alfredo.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"Drillbit Taylor."

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My grandpa. He was the greatest person I've ever known. He passed away last year, of cancer, and I looked up to him so much. He was not only my grandpa but also my best friend.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

The feeling of walking on the streets. The looks of all the buildings and the lights makes me smile.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

When my grandpa used to take me and my brothers to family swim time at my high school when we were little. I remember the first time I ever jumped off the diving board into my grandpa's arms. I will never forget the look on his face — he was so proud.

What advice do you have for young people?