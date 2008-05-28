The '08 Finalists: Group 5

Marisa





To introduce the New York Jets Flight Crew's 2008 finalists, newyorkjets.com is running profiles of all 51 young ladies prior to the finals on Sunday, June 1. Marc Ecko, who is designing the '08 uniforms, will host the finals, which will be closed to the public. Twenty-one finalists will be selected for the squad and then Jets fans will be able to vote for the 22nd and final member of the Flight Crew on newyorkjets.com.

In this group: Danielle, Marisa, Michelle, Christine, Jasmine, Jennifer and Lauren.

DANIELLE

Audition No. 3

Occupation:Auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I absolutely love dancing more than anything in the entire world and would love to take it to the professional level. My family and me are diehard Jets fans and being able to cheer for them would be a dream come true.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I am both nervous and extremely excited. I still cannot believe I was selected as a finalist and cannot wait to show my stuff on the last day. Obviously it is extremely nerve-wracking because I want it so bad.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

I am extraordinarily caring. Helping others is the most rewarding activity for me and I only hope I can truly help as many people as I can throughout my life.

What word best describes you?

Bubbly. I never stop smiling and have more energy than I know after eight cups of coffee. And I have never had a single cup in my entire life!

Who is your favorite Jet?

Curtis Martin even though he is now retired. He will always be my favorite.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would get everyone in the family together and go down to the beach, which is my favorite place, and just laugh and enjoy the people I love most.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Sushi. Any kind! I am absolutely obsessed.

Who is your favorite actor?

Morgan Freeman. Not who you might have thought, but I just love every movie he's ever been in. What can I say?

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

All the people. I just love the atmosphere and diversity they all bring to the city. It's just so exciting.

What advice do you have for young people?

If you have a dream, don't ever stop trying to reach it. If you try hard enough and truly fight for it, then it will come true.

MARISA

Audition No. 36

Occupation:Dancer, dance teacher and promotional model.

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

It would be an amazing feeling to perform for 80,000 screaming fans. It would be an honor to be part of such a well-known team.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

I am an incredibly loyal and caring person. I would go to the end of the earth for the people I love.

What word best describes you?

Passionate.

What is something most people don't know about you?

My brothers are twins —five years older than me.

What inspires you?

The people around me inspire me the most because when I see what others have accomplished, it motivates me to even work harder. I feel people can push an individual to be the best they can be.

If you could eat with any four people in the history of the world, who's sitting at your table?

My grandparents — all four of them since I haven't met them.

A pet peeve?

When people wear socks with sandals.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"Superbad."

Who is your favorite actress?

Rachel McAdams.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My mother has been the most influential person in my life because I have never met a person who was more compassionate and giving.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Yes, my favorite childhood memory happened when I was about four years old and I was in the mall with my father. We passed a balloon stand and I looked up at my dad and said, "Ya know, Daddy, I really like balloons." Five minutes later, we continued walking with two balloons tied to my wrists. That's when I knew I was a daddy's girl.

What advice do you have for young people?

Treat others as you feel you should be treated.

MICHELLE

Audition No. 37

Occupation:Registered nurse, NYU Medical Center — Organ Transplant Unit.

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

It was one of my goals I set for myself when I moved to NYC. I love dancing, performing, interacting with people/fans and sports games/environments.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

Excited, motivated, determined, hopeful, confident, nervous and anxious.

What word best describes you?

Flexible. I can adapt to almost any environment or situation, think fast and have fun doing it. I'm also physically flexible too, ha-ha.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

My thighs, ha-ha.

What inspires you?

Creativity. I've always loved the arts and people who are creative and not afraid to "think outside the box," stand out or be different. I think creative people are bold and make life interesting.

What's your favorite song?

"The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson — hands down.

Group?

Danity Kane.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

Skydiving.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Chocolate, tomato and mozzarella, portabella mushrooms, filet mignon, green beans, pumpkin pie, shrimp … should I continue?

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My mom. She's a 5'0" powerhouse. She is a strong, successful and compassionate widowed mother of three who rises to every challenge that comes her way.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Summer vacations with my family at Misquamicut Beach in Rhode Island.

What advice do you have for young people?

Stay true to yourselves not matter what and please get a college education!

CHRISTINE

Audition No. 82

Occupation:Cheerleading coach

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I love performing and truly appreciate the game of football. My older brother played football and that's what got me interested in cheerleading in the first place.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I am ecstatic! Not only is it the New York Jets, but it's Marc Ecko too! This is really going to be exciting.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

I have a great sense of humor. I usually crack jokes to break the silence and I enjoy a good laugh while watching some of my favorite shows like "Seinfeld" and "Scrubs."

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

I wouldn't change a single thing. You have to work what you have and make the best of it.

What inspires you?

Failure inspires me! I like a challenge and believe that anything is possible. If I fail the first time, you can bet I'll succeed the second time around.

What's your favorite group?

When it comes to rock, I love the Foo Fighters. Timbaland is very talented and has a bunch of great songs that get me moving!

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

I would simply spend time with the people that matter most to me — my family and friends.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

A large pizza with mushrooms, sausage, olives, peppers, onions and ham. And maybe a hot fudge sundae for dessert if stomach aches didn't exist!

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"The Pursuit of Happyness." I love the message — very inspirational.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

Anything is possible. I like to think that I have the same outlook.

What advice do you have for young people?

Young people should stay focused and always be true to themselves.

JASMINE

Audition No. 118

Occupation:Full-time student, Kean University

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I feel that I would be perfect for the Flight Crew. I love to get people excited and happy, and I know I could do that through my dancing and smile.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

Words can't even express how I feel right now. I've never been so excited to go and show Marc Ecko and the rest of the judges my dance moves.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

Being able to get along with everyone.

What word best describes you?

Diva.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

Not being so shy at first when meeting people.

What is something most people don't know about you?

That I used to be in a girl singing group for 14 years.

Who inspires you?

My mom. Just seeing how she has worked hard for everything in life and her never giving up shows me that I can do the same in life.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

That everything happens for a reason.

If you could eat with any four people in the history of the world, who's sitting at your table?

Aaliyah and Martin Luther King Jr.

Do you have unique superstitions?

Never split a tree when you are walking with someone.

A pet peeve?

When people pop gum.

What's your favorite song?

"Feedback" by Janet Jackson.

Group?

3LW.

If you knew the world was going to end in 24 hours, what would you do?

Travel. I would try to travel to places I've never been and jump out of a plane.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Pizza, shrimp, bread and pasta.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"P.S. I Love You" and "The Player."

Who is your favorite actor?

Will Smith.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My aunt. She is such a hard worker and has taught me so much — never give up when someone says no.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

Food, pizza.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Going to the movies with my grandmother.

What advice do you have for young people?

To believe in yourself and everything happens for a reason.

JENNIFER

Audition No. 144

Occupation:Receptionist/office manager

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I loved the overall experience last year. I love dancing and performing.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

Excited and nervous at the same time.

What word best describes you?

Dedicated.

A pet peeve?

People who drive with the "eventual blinker." They leave their blinker on because I'm sure they will "eventually" make the turn.

What's your favorite song?

"Hey Mickey" (Mickey is my fiancé's name).

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Hmm … I'm very hungry right now, so just about anything. But I couldn't live without peanut butter and ice cream.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"The Bucket List." It really opens your eyes. Don't take life for granted and live life to its fullest.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My grandma. She has the warmest heart and would do anything for anyone. Everyone should be more like her.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

Broadway shows.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

We used to always go camping on the beach with the family.

What advice do you have for young people?

Don't take life for granted. Live each day as if it were your last and laugh about things.

LAUREN

Audition No. 180

Occupation:Retail store manager

Why do you want to be a member of the Flight Crew?

I love to perform! I would love to represent the Flight Crew and the entire Jets organization.

Can you explain your feelings heading into Sunday's finals at Marc Ecko Enterprises?

I feel very honored to be in the finals and to be around such amazing people.

What is your most outstanding characteristic?

My ability to make friends quickly.

What word best describes you?

Reliable.

If there was something you could change about yourself, what would it be?

Nothing! If I changed something, I wouldn't be ME.

What inspires you?

Watching "So You Think You Can Dance."

What is the best piece of advice you've ever received?

Push limits. Get out of the safe zone (in dance and life).

What's your favorite song?

Taylor Swift's "Our Song."

Group?

No Doubt.

You've received a menu with unlimited choices. What are you eating?

Penne alla vodka.

What is the best movie you've seen over the past two years?

"Pirates of the Caribbean."

Who is your favorite actress?

Eva Longoria.

Who has been the most influential person in your life?

My mother. She has taught me everything I know. She is not only my mother but my best friend.

What's your favorite thing about New York City?

The opportunities and meeting many different types of people that call NY home.

Do you have a favorite childhood memory?

Riding bikes with my dad.

What advice do you have for young people?