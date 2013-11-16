STS*: Ed Reed on Punt Block? Interesting...

Nov 16, 2013 at 12:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Maybe it was the two hours' of sleep talking, maybe it was a future Hall of Famer saying what he was supposed to say.

Whatever it was, Ed Reed said his role with the Jets is wide open.

"If Coach wants me to start, I'll start," Reed said after his arrival in Green & White and his first practice on Thursday. "If he wants me to play on sub, dime, whatever it may be, I'll do that. If he wants me to rush kicks, if he wants me to run on kickoff, I'll do that. I'm here to help the team win."

Rush kicks, eh?

"Yeah, maybe," special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica mused Thursday about working Reed into his different units. "He just got here so we've got to kind of figure it out. I know he's got a great history in doing a handful of things special-teams-wise, whether it's blocking punts or being a returner. Historically he's been a dynamic player. It's another arrow in the quiver. If there's some way we can work it in there we might do that."

Reed hasn't done a whole lot of teams in the latter stages of his career, but his work there is definitely a shiny part of his superlative 12-year NFL career.

In Baltimore's 2007 season opener at Cincinnati, for example, he reeled off a 63-yard punt-return TD early in the fourth quarter that temporarily gave the Ravens a 20-19 lead in a 27-20 loss. For his career he has 30 returns for a 6.8-yard average, not eyebrow-raising but good in a pinch if he's needed behind Jeremy Kerley (not practicing this week with an elbow injury), Josh Cribbs and Kyle Wilson.

But the one area where Reed really enhanced his reputation as a playmaker was as a punt blocker in his first two Baltimore seasons.

In 2002 and '03 he had four blocked punts combined for the Ravens. Three of those blocks he returned himself for touchdowns, all in Ravens wins.

Does that sound like a lot? It should. Since 1996, Reed's three return TDs off of blocked kicks are the most in the league. No one else has more than one.

And on all three of those returns, Reed blocked the punt, recovered it and returned it for the score. To put that in perspective, in our franchise history there have been only three instances where one player went for the BP trifecta — punt block, recover, return for TD. Those players were Steve Tannen at Buffalo in 1970, Chris Burkett vs. Miami in '91, and David Bowens at New England in '07.

Is a similar special teams spectacular a lot to expect of Ed Reed at 35, six seasons after his only punt-return TD, 10 years after his most recent blocked-punt-return score? Yes, it is. But if Ed Reed is put out on the flank of our punt block team and told to get his hand on the ball before it gets off the foot of, say, the Bills' Brian Moorman on Sunday, we won't be surprised if he does just that.

It may all be biological for Reed, who captured his mindset this way: "I just love the game. I have a big heart for it. My heart is pigskin and probably a football."

*Special Teams Saturday

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets' DL Solomon Thomas Finds a Place to Support Mental Health in the Gladiator Space

His Family, Devastated by Suicide, Founded 'The Defensive Line' to Aide Young People

news

Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Packers

Broadcast and Stream Info for Sunday's Road Game Against Green Bay

news

Jets Sign WR-KR Diontae Spencer to Practice Squad

Green & White Also Released OL Grant Hermanns from Practice Squad

news

Jets' Carl Lawson Graded as NFL's No. 1 DE in Week 5 by PFF

Edge Defenders Lawson and Bryce Huff Earn Grades of No. 1 and No. 5 in Week 5 Victory vs. Dolphins

news

First Look | Week 6 Jets at Packers

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Travel to Green Bay to Take on Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers

news

Super Football Conference Announces Mental Health Awareness Series for NJ High Schools in Partnership with the The Defensive Line & Jets

First Session Begins Oct. 11 at Clifton High School

news

Notebook | Robert Saleh and Jets Hope to Continue Their Leap at Lambeau on Sunday

GM Joe D. Hit on Draft Picks; Alijah Vera-Tucker Is 'Epitome' of OL

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 40-17 Home Victory Over Miami

news

3 Takeaways | Jets 'Went Up a Notch' in Fourth Quarter in Win vs. Dolphins

Green & White's Rookie Class Making an Impact; Secondary Slows Down Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Victory Over the Dolphins

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 40-17 Home Win Over Miami.

news

In Jets' Victory Over Miami, the Defense Delivered a Strong Finishing Statement

CB Sauce Gardner Set the Early Tone Before Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams and Kwon Alexander Closed in Style

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Dolphins?

LT Duane Brown Played Every Snap in His Green & White Debut

Advertising