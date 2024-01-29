Jets Solomon Thomas: 'We Are Closer Than a Lot of People Think'

While the 2023 season didn't go the way the Jets had hoped it would, defensive lineman Solomon Thomas knows the Green & White are closer to their goal of making a playoff run than many people assume.

"As a team, we are closer than a lot of people think," Thomas said. "This team could have laid it down after four snaps this year, but after those four snaps, we sucked it up and we kept fighting. We never stopped and no matter what injury happened toward us, this team kept fighting. That's going to be overlooked because we're 7-10 and didn't make the playoffs, but this is the steppingstone for taking the next step to make that playoff run. The fact is this team kept fighting throughout the year and kept winning games and stayed together."

Thomas, who signed a one-year deal with the Jets this past March, became an integral part of the Jets rotating defensive line. He played in all 17 games and had a career-high 5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 6 QB hits and 1 pass defensed. Thomas said the key to his success was his veteran experience and his teammates on the defensive line.

"Just trusting myself, getting off the ball, understanding my skill set against certain players and being a vet now understanding how to approach this game," Thomas said about the reasons why he had more production this season. "So, understanding a lot more and then just executing on it. It was there for me this year and I know there's a lot more out there for me. I just want to keep building off this and make this who I am.