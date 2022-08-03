Sheldon Rankins: D-Line Another Jets Unit with High Expectations in '22

Just to tamp down expectations a little, though, almost every veteran on this year's roster has an enthusiastic take for the season ahead on the unit he's a part of, or the unit he and his unit go up against every practice. They can't all be that good, can they?

Or put differently, last year's D-line had many of the same players on it and many similar preseason expectations, and that unit suffered from big plays, chunk plays — in head coach Robert Saleh's lexicon, "explosives." Despite a decent first seven games, capped by giving up 41 rushing yards at 2.6 yards/carry in the win over the Bengals, the Jets finished 29th in the NFL in rushing yards/game allowed (138.3), 24th in yards/carry (4.48), 30th in 10-yards-plus runs allowed (64) and 31st in 20+ runs allowed (16).

To reverse those trends, Rankins said, "A big thing is going to be everybody just doing their job. I know that sounds simple, but there were a lot of times we'd be down early in games and guys were pressing to make plays, trying to do too much, trying to make plays that weren't there, trying to anticipate plays being there. You get out of your gap and all of a sudden it's an 18- or a 30-yard run.

"You have to minimize the thought of what's going to happen before and after and focus on what's right in front of you. It's just as simple as guys doing what they need to do. The addition of talent always helps, but it's just guys focusing on what they need to do and not focusing on what the guy next to them is doing."

If the Jets' DL can do that, and if the Jets' O-line is as good as Rankins says it is ("It's probably as good a group as we're going to see all year," he said), then all that plus the talent infusion can help the Jets' defense as a whole turn the tide and realize the high goals that Rankins said the players have set.

"I think the expectations, to a man, have to be that we're the best defense in the league. If we put any other goal out there, we're selling each other short," he said. "What's the point of showing up to the race and saying, 'Uhhh, third is cool'? We want that target on our backs, we want that challenge.