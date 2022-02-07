Senior Bowl Review | 5 Standouts in Mobile

DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State (6-5, 259)

Johnson needed only two days of practice to make a statement, sitting out the rest of the week with a minor ankle ailment. Last season at Florida State, Johnson collected 18 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks after transferring from Georgia.

"I like to prove myself, right," he told DetroitLions.com. "I'm not really too concerned about what others think about me. I'm out there. I'm the one with the helmet on. I'm the one that has to do the work. So as far as I'm concerned I'm going to make sure I'm living up to my standard and hopefully that's OK with everyone else."

In a draft that will also include pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), David Ojabo (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon), Johnson also could find himself in the top half of the first round or even the top 10.

C/G Zion Johnson (6-2, 314), Boston College

Johnson was impressive wire-to-wire in Mobile. He was consistent in practice and in the game while showing versatility by playing center for the first time in his career during Senior Bowl week. Many draft analysts had him as the top guard prospect in the draft entering last week and his performance didn't change the way evaluators view him. Johnson began his career at Davidson before transferring to Boston College, making 19 starts.

Johnson was one of many impressive linemen, a group that includes Northern Iowa T Trevor Penning, who has a nasty demeanor and often pummeled his defenders even after the whistle. Penning told reporters he took the Jets' "All Gas No Brake" mantra to heart especially as a small-school guy. He said, "I have to go out there and play against some top-tier guys." He also showed versatility, playing different spots along the line after starting at tackle for the Panthers.

Chattanooga's Cole Strange is another player who had an impressive week. Before the week, Dane Brugler of The Athletic said that Strange could be this year's Quinn Meinerz -- a D3 player who uses the Senior Bowl against top prospects to improve his draft stock.

TE Trey McBride (6-3, 249), Colorado State

McBride, who only scored 1 touchdown in 2021, capped off his impressive Senior Bowl week with a touchdown in the game. Jets TEs coach Ron Middleton, who served as the National team head coach in Mobile, said of The John Mackey Award winner: "It's not going to be anything pretty, it's just doggone meat and potatoes baby. He loves the grind, he loves to strain. I think his technique from a blocking standpoint has the furthest to go, but he will stick his face in there." McBride a had good practices, too, showing why he had 90 receptions this season for more than 1,000 yards.

Middleton complimented his group, which included Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert (6-5, 250), who missed Thursday's practice and the game because of an injury. Ruckert was Brugler's winner of the week at the position, saying he was "smooth in his routes to uncover downfield, and his ball skills were on display, consistently snaring throws away from his frame." He didn't have a lot of production with the Buckeyes (career-high 26 receptions in 2021), but didn't have a lot of opportunity either, so showing his ability as a pass catcher was good for his draft stock.