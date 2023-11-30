Sauce Gardner Inspired by Aaron Rodgers—and by His Own Tireless Approach to the Game

Sauce Gardner and his fellow Jets, the young guns especially, seemed to take last week's home loss to the Dolphins hard. They could certainly use a pick-me-up this week, and perhaps they all got one with the return, in limited fashion, of Aaron Rodgers to the offense and the team.

"It's a blessing that we have him back around us," the Jets cornerback said after Thursday's practice about the inspiration that Rodgers says he wants to provide. "It's always good to have him around. As long as he's good, then I'm good and we're good. I heard that never happened before [returning to practice so soon after an Achilles tear]. It is pretty incredible. But I'm never surprised by him. He's one of those guys who always take care of rehab and puts the work in."

Gardner is another of those dedicated, determined dudes who want to play this game at the highest level. He showed that last season as the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in the making. This season hasn't unfolded as well as Sauce or the Jets had wanted so far, but he wasn't looking for excuses when asked after the game about the defense wearing down, especially the past two games against AFC East foes, or when he was queried today about he and his Green & White youth contingent being frustrated.

"I do get frustrated, at life in general," he said. "But it's never going to stop me from going out on the field and giving it everything I've got. No frustration that I have is going to carry on to the field or into the meeting room or the locker room."

Gardner gave no thought to the grinding effects of being on the field so long against the Bills and Dolphins and the possibly related drop in performance for the unit, but others, such as DL John Franklin-Myers, acknowledged that the tiring out of the defense might be a "thing."