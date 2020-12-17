Sam Darnold, 'Tough as They Come,' Fearlessly Preps for Jets' Final 3 Games

But the Jets have something else to worry about flaring up on them and that's the Los Angeles Rams defense at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. The Rams have one-man wrecking crew Aaron Donald and shutdown corner Jalen Ramsey and a bunch of talent right below them. They have the NFL's No. 1 overall and passing yardage defense, which has conspired with the Jared Goff-led offense to produce the league's No. 1 yardage differential at plus-103.5 yards a game.

Something else to strike fear into the hearts of ordinary opponents. But as his coach said, Darnold may have healthy respect but he has no fear.

"Yeah, Aaron Donald is a good player. He definitely pops out on tape. Especially it seems like whenever a play needs to be made, he is always there making it," Darnold said. "So yeah, it will be fun playing against him.

Similarly about the Rams defense as a whole, the QB said:

"Their front is very disruptive, with their game, especially on third down, so we have to do a good job up there up front. And then the back end, they have really good players there, too, and they do a good of disguising coverages and mixing it up that way. So we've got our work cut out for us. But we're excited for the opportunity."

Darnold has betrayed no signs of hesitation or wavering when he's been asked multiple times about the Jets' winless record or his future with the team. He has said he wants to be "a Jet for life," adding "the decision isn't necessarily up to me, but that's how I feel."

In a similar vein, he betrayed no fear when asked after Thursday's practice at the Atlantic Health Training Center what he's looking to do in the last three games of this season. His answer was short and to the point.