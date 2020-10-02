Sam Darnold Returns from Hard Hit to Keep Jets in TNF Game

What's more, the scramble was the longest rush by a Jets quarterback in franchise history and only the second run of 40-plus yards by a QB. The first was by the elusive Titans QB Al Dorow, who rolled 40 yards against the Dallas Texans at the Polo Grounds in 1961, almost 59 years ago.

But Darnold still moved the offense better than it had moved at any time in the first three games. He did produce a pair of almost identical 11-play, 55-yard drives to a pair of midrange second-quarter field goals by Sam Ficken. But that obviously didn't placate him, looking back on how the game developed.

In the second half, Darnold's shoulder didn't seem to bother him, but as has been the offense's problem this season, that unit had trouble converting red zone opportunities. The O moved the ball better than it had in the first three games, but drives of 55, 55, 46, 39 and 25 all ended with Ficken field goals and not TDs, and three of the five were red zone chances.

"It's not acceptable," the QB said, adding in response to another question, "We're leaving too many points on the field. Getting down there as much as we did and only one TD, that's not what you want. We need to be better in the red zone after we sustained drives to get down there."

Darnold still maneuvered the Green & White to their first second-half lead of the season at 28-27 on Ficken's final field goal, from 36 yards out with 6:23 to play. But Darnold's last two series totaled 24 yards on 11 plays with one first down and ended with two losses on downs. On those last two series combined, Darnold was 2-of-7 for 17 yards and was sacked twice.

Darnold was happy to get some bodies back. Chief among them was WR Jamison Crowder, who paired his seven catches for 104 yards with his 100-yard receiving game in the opener for his first back-to-back 100-yarders since 2016 with Washington. He also got WR Jeff Smith back off IR and Smith contributed seven catches for 81 yards. The offense also got its RT back in George Fant, but LT continues to be a sore spot as Chuma Edoga started for sore-shouldered rookie Mekhi Becton, then Becton entered early when Edoga was injured, then Becton left after aggravating his injury and Conor McDermott came on.