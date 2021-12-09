Saints' Run Game, Respect for Jets Are on C.J. Mosley's Mind

Head coach Robert Saleh had a similar take on Hill, in part because not only has he pored over recent Saints video but his 49ers defense also ran into him a few times.

"Taysom runs his butt off," Saleh said. "When he becomes a ballcarrier, he's a heavy, heavy runner. He's hard to tackle, he's violent. They still run all the same stuff that Sean [Saints HC Sean Payton] has always run. ... The element of the quarterback run game comes into play with Taysom, that's the big difference. And it's not like zone read, it's almost Wing T-ish where he's going to put the ball in his right arm and it's power, what Carolina used to do with Cam Newton."

Besides the Saints, Mosley fielded a number of questions after Thursday's practice about his remarks about respect following the loss to Philadelphia. He said his aim wasn't to point to Fletcher Cox or the Eagles specifically but that "it was more to the point that this is going to keep happening if we don't change the narrative."

"Nobody just going to give you the game or give you the win," he said. "You've always got to go earn respect and what it takes to win. When you're having a struggling season, things not going your way, things like that happen. It just happened at that time. It wasn't a good game, especially from the defensive standpoint. We got our butts kicked at the end of the day.

"And like I said, the only way we can change that is by going out there and doing it. I can give y'all the answers now on how we do that, but at the end of the day, we've got to go do it on Sunday."