S Jamal Adams Talks Running Backs...and Jets' Opportunity Ahead

For the normally loquacious Jamal Adams, his weekly chat with reporters after today's practice was a pensive time. The Jets safety thoughtfully touched on the Patriots, the Jaguars and two running backs that are of his acquaintance.

"Yeah, it was tough, obviously," Adams said of the 33-0 MNF loss to New England. "It's not what we wanted. But at the end of the day, man, that's what makes the league so special, that you have another opportunity the next week. All we can do is put our head down and keep working.

"We're 1-5, we get it. But there's plenty of teams that have come out of the drought and made the postseason or whatever it is. We're not focused on that right now. We're focused on Jacksonville."

That means some of Adams' focus will have to be on doing what he can to counteract the effect of his former LSU teammate from 2014-16, RB Leonard Fournette, who leads the NFL with 144 carries, is second with 715 rushing yards, and is packing 5.0 yards/carry and 102 yards/game averages.

"I think I know him pretty well," Adams said. "He wants to run the ball, he wants the ball in his hands. He's been doing a phenomenal job. He's been running the ball extremely hard like he always does, he's healthy, he's in shape, so we're looking forward to going against him.