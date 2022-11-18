Rookie DLs Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons Give Jets an 'Edge'

Johnson has steadily improved in part because of his relationship with fellow rookie DL Micheal Clemons.

Clemons has been equally as impressive ranking fourth highest on PFF run defense grade among all edges in the NFL (83.1). The only players with higher grades are Pro Bowlers Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas) and Nick Bosa (San Francisco), and former first-round pick Montez Sweat (Washington).

"I would say just say my timing is speeding up and the mental part like the process of going out there before the snap of the ball is getting better," Clemons said.

Clemons, a fourth-round selection in April's NFL Draft, has registered 2 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits and blocked a punt that S Will Parks ran back for a score in the Jets win versus the Packers.

Against New England in Week 8, Clemons wrapped up Mac Jones as he stepped up in the pocket, for his first career sack.

"My mechanics just have been so much faster. I have really improved there," Clemons said. "Everything is so much faster here and so I have had to speed it all up."

Johnson and Clemons have pushed each other, building toward a bright future for the Jets D-Line.

"We hold each other accountable," Clemons said. "We text each other before we show up to meetings. When we are out there rushing, just across the board we hold each other accountable to get better. That's my boy. We help each other every step of the way in training together. We came here together, and we believe in each other."