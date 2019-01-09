Rontez Miles Ready for What NFL Future May Deal Him

Rontez Miles is known naturally as "Tez," but an alternate nickname could be "Timex." He's taken a licking in his wild NFL ride, with enough painful twists and turns to try the patience of less committed players, but keeps on ticking.

"It was tough missing all of training camp and preseason and then the first eight games, and then just being thrown in there on teams. I felt rusty," the Jets' safety said as he packed up his locker at the end of this past season. "Then the last two or three weeks, I felt like myself. And starting on defense in the last game gave me more confidence that my body is still able to perform."

Miles, after coming off offseason knee surgery that landed him on the PUP list for half a year, did throw himself around Gillette Stadium in the season finale against the Patriots. He made his first start at safety in two seasons and recorded five solo tackles. He was on the field for 68 defensive snaps, his most in a game since a pair of 73-snap games in 2016.

But it wouldn't have been much of a Tez season without some special-teams contributions. In Miles' 13 "teams" snaps vs. the Pats, he upended punt returner Julian Edelman twice — his first multi-tackle kick-coverage game of the season.

And that came one week after his first pro rushing attempt, the 4-yard dash for the first down out of punt formation from his PP (personal protector) position against the Packers. It was the Jets' first successful fake-punt running play since Tim Tebow's two conversions early in the 2012 season.