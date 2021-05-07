Robert Saleh Welcomes Jets' Rookies to Their First Minicamp

But they did have several questions for the head coach at the break between sessions about his new signal-caller.

"He's a young man that loves football," Saleh said, stressing one of his themes when asked about Wilson already reaching out to his new teammates multiple times this week. "I'm not just talking about Zach but the entire free agent class, the entire draft class. ... When you have a love for football, you're going to do everything you can to help yourself not only get better at it but you're going to do everything you can to protect it, which means your off-the-field stuff is going to be right.

"So to have Zach, your quarterback, have that mindset where he's just always trying to find a way to get better, it's awesome. But it's something we want to see out of every single one of our guys."

Saleh knows he deflects questions about his QB to his team frequently but that's part of his "all-53" approach. That came through nicely as he discussed his philosophy about bringing along a rookie quarterback, even one as highly regarded as Wilson, likening the process to a structure all the rookies are still familiar with: the naming of college courses.

"I know I keep bringing everybody else into the mix," he said. "But bringing along a quarterback, it's no different than how you would want to bring along your Mike linebacker or offensive lineman. There's a process we'll go through. There's Football 101 Coaching, Football 301 Coaching and Football 501 Coaching. We have to be able to introduce our scheme, show them the techniques and fundamentals, and get them to a point where they understand the overall scope of football.