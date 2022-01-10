Robert Saleh: 'Tough Sledding' vs. Bills but 'Very Encouraging' Progress This Season

Zach Wilson's evaluation was equally difficult. In this game, working behind a porous group of blockers and throwing to third- and fourth-team wide receivers due to injuries, Wilson could generate just 5 yards of net passing offense once his eight sacks by the voracious Bills defense were folded into the yardage total.

Again Saleh took the big-picture view.

"Zach's development over the course of the year is spot-on. The things we wanted him to get better at, he's gotten better at," said the first-year head coach. "A couple of plays today, he was showing his progression, showing that the things he's been doing haven't been fluky. Being able to run the ball would've alleviated a lot of pressure, but when you're sitting second-and-11, third-and-11, that's tough sledding for anybody. We obviously ran into a bit of a buzzsaw with this Buffalo defense."

Similarly, he said the Green & White defense "played their absolute butts off. I know if you look at the stats it didn't look that way. We just couldn't get anything going on offense to give them a break."

Saleh was not quite ready to give a detailed assessment of the offseason, which includes two of the first 10 picks and four of the top 40 in the late-April 2022 NFL Draft and the salary cap space to bring in unrestricted free agents for next season. But he knew enough to know he likes the landscape ahead.

"At the end of the day, it's about winning, period," he said, admitting that the Jets' final record stung. "Winning four games in this league is not good enough. But at the same time, we all knew this was going to be a roller-coaster of a season with the youth movement. We had ups and downs. We had some close games. We beat two division winners, we had a Super Bowl champion on the ropes, we were within a score for a long time today.