Robert Saleh on the Math That Leads to a Killer Defensive Line Rotation

Saleh expanded on that topic before Wednesday's OTA practice.

"We ask our D-line to do a lot from an attack standpoint, so physically it is hard, unless you're an absolute freakazoid like Aaron Donald, who can go forever," he said. "It's really not a 30-35 snap count, it's more of a percentage. There are obviously variables, but you're trying to hit a 70 percent mark. There are 60 to 65 snaps on average for a defensive team, so you're looking at 40 to 45 snaps. ... In a perfect scenario where we're winning games, 30 to 35 of those snaps are against the pass.

"Let's say we start the game, and I'll use Quinnen [Williams] as an example. He rolls out on first down, second down, they convert on third down. Well, get Quinnen off the field. Then he's not on the field for first down, second down. Third down, he's back on and we get off the field. In that scenario, he played four of six snaps, 67 percent."

The point of the math, both simple and advanced, Saleh explained, is to optimize the Jets linemen's input in the rotation that he, Ulbrich and DL coach Aaron Whitecotton began building last season.

"If you went on average, it's probably in that 70 percent range," the head coach said. "I think that's what we were hitting in San Francisco with DeForest Buckner, [Nick] Bosa, [Arik] Armstead. It's not a perfect science. If you're playing 90 snaps in a game, you're going to be in the 60-snap range.