Robert Saleh on QB Derek Carr: 'He's Got an Elite Makeup'

Now it's patience time for Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and their staffs. They're able to meet Carr, mention his name in news conferences, and even sign him if they want since he's a free agent. But their process also includes speaking with other vet QBs who don't become available unless they're traded or until March 15 when the NFL's unrestricted free agency signing period begins.

But Saleh is OK with biding his time and letting this timeline unfold.

"As a coach, you always want it done yesterday, right?" he said. "We appreciate everyone's process, we appreciate how everyone's going about it, we appreciate the time everyone needs. So it's just being deliberate in our process, making sure we're taking care of our stuff but also being mindful and respectful of other people, too."

And Saleh and his coaching staff, which features several new hires, have plenty to work on in the meantime.