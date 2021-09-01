Robert Saleh on Jets Getting Even Younger: 'Challenge Accepted'

By all four, Saleh was referring to three rookies in draft choices Brandin Echols and Jason Pinnock and undrafted free agent Isaiah Dunn and second-year man Javelin Guidry.

As to how soon the Jets would want to name that starter, Saleh said, "We're good waiting till the last minute. We kind of have an idea where it's going to go, but at that corner spot, it's about confidence, being in rhythm, so we're just giving those guys the chance to compete."

That competition can thus go on the rest of this week and all next week before Saleh and the Jets begin their regular season at Carolina on Sept. 12.

Another position where youth will be served is at QB, with rookie Zach Wilson and third-year man Mike White the only two signal-callers on the roster after NFL "sophomore" James Morgan and well-traveled veteran Josh Johnson were released Tuesday.

"We talk about things you've got control over," Saleh said of the current two-man depth chart. "What we've got control over is we can coach our tails off with Zach and Mike. We have all the faith in them to execute at a high level when called on. Mike is deserving of that No. 2 spot. I operate in a world of faith and I trust good things are going to happen."

Johnson was back at practice Wednesday and is expected to be part of the team's practice squad.

Saleh deferred to general manager Joe Douglas on the situation at tight end with the Jets trading Chris Herndon to Minnesota and releasing veterans Ryan Griffin and Dan Brown, leaving Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco as the only TEs on board after final cuts.

"Obviously, you see the puzzle pieces," the coach said of the position. "There's going to be tight ends brought in. Joe is working through all that stuff. An opportunity presented itself [in the Herndon trade] and Joe was quick to take advantage of it."

Regarding whether the Jets feel the urgency to produce for their followers, Saleh replied of the fan base's input, "It's appreciated, obviously. We embrace the urgency at which everybody wants to win. But at the same time, that can't affect your decision-making for the long haul of the goal of winning championships for extended periods of time.