Rex Ryan, Staff Making Fixes on Several Fronts

Where Has Hill Gone?: WR Stephen Hill got off to a strong start capped by his three-catch, 108-yard, one-TD game against Buffalo in Game 3. Ever since, he's faded. In the last seven games he's had 31 balls targeted for him with 10 catches for 107 yards and no scores. This time vs. the Bills he went 0-for-7 on passes thrown his way. Some of those misses were off target. Still...

"The young man's nicked up a little bit. He's trying, I know the want-to's there. It's just that the production hasn't been there, for whatever reason," the coach said, adding that opponents "recognize him, they're playing him differently than maybe they would have when he came into the league. We've got to make sure he's well, get him out there, and see what happens.

"It's frustrating to him and all of us. We've been expecting bigger things from Stephen and quite honestly it hasn't happened."

Winters Skid: Brian Winters, the rookie LG, had his hands full with DT Kyle Williams, who had two sacks, including the strip that set up the Bills' second TD.

"He had his best game the game before against New Orleans. I thought he was really coming," Ryan said. "What happens sometimes, when you get beat, you've got to battle back, you've got to come back and rely on your technique, your fundamentals. He went away from that. He reverted back to some of his old habits. Obviously that wasn't a good thing. We've got to get him dialed back in.

"Sometimes that happens in a young player. That's not an excuse, but sometimes it happens and you've got to play your way through it."

Road Rut: The Rex Ryan formula for victories has flipped. In the first two playoff years, we were 9-7 at home and 11-5 on the road. The last two-plus seasons, the home mark is 13-8, the road is 6-15. This year, the difference is even starker: 4-1 at home, 1-4 on the road. And the Ravens threaten to make our road even steeper at their friendly M&T Bank Stadium confines.

Along with road tactics, fixes are needed to increase takeaways, decrease giveaways and get a more consistent pass rush instead of the one that sacked Manuel eight times at home in September and once for no yards Sunday. Whatever Rex and staff are drawing up for the specific problems, they're planning and hoping that road improvement and ultimately that elusive two-game winning streak will result.