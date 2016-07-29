Revis Rehab: Nothing Crazy, Just Slow & Steady

As Darrelle Revis put it today, "It's been just a wacky offseason."

Specifically the Jets' Pro Bowl corner was talking about others' contracts that he was asked about. First Muhammad Wilkerson signed, and Revis said he texted him as soon as he heard with congratulations. "He's worked his butt off since he came in here as a rookie, he's definitely made strides as a player and become one of the top defensive linemen in the league. He's definitely deserving."

And shortly after that, on Wednesday night, Ryan Fitzpatrick signed on for 2016. That contract, Revis said, "was surprising. But I could tell a lot of guys had smiles on their faces because Fitz was back. ... It's good. We're happy to have him back."

The most important news for Revis fans, though, is when he'll return to practice, and that timeline has not been wacky as much as it's been slow but steady toward getting him and his post-surgical wrist back in pads.