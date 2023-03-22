Reports: Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore and 3rd Rd. Pick to Browns for 2nd Rd. Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Jets Reportedly Now Have Back-to-Back Picks in the Second Round of the 2023 Draft

Mar 22, 2023 at 04:30 PM
2022-cuts-11-E_SZ1_0296

The views expressed or reported are not confirmed by any member of the New York Jets.

Related Content

news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency

news

Notebook | Jets Former WR Quincy Enunwa Is Bullish on Free-Agent Acquisitions

WR Allen Lazard Excelled While Playing in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers

news

Trystan Colon Brings His Hard-Working, Get-It-Done Demeanor to the Jets

Free Agent OL Is Accompanied to Green & White with Spirit of His Father and the Pride of Puerto Rico

news

Jets Sign OL Trystan Colon

Veteran Lineman Has Played in 20 Games, Started 4

news

Jets Re-Sign FB Nick Bawden

Fullback Missed All of the 2022 Season Due to Injury

news

Jets OL Wes Schweitzer: I Want to Bring a Hard-Nosed Mentality

Veteran Provides Versatility; Is an Avid Fan of Rock Climbing

news

Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas

Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

news

Allen Lazard: I'm So Excited for This Chapter

New Jets WR Says OC Nathaniel Hackett Is "Best Teacher" He's Ever Had

news

Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard

Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons

news

Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer

San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line

news

Jets Re-Sign K Greg Zuerlein

Veteran Kicker Connected on 81.1% of His Field Goals in 2021

Advertising