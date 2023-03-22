Reports: Jets Trade WR Elijah Moore and 3rd Rd. Pick to Browns for 2nd Rd. Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The views expressed or reported are not confirmed by any member of the New York Jets.
Mar 22, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Notebook | Jets Former WR Quincy Enunwa Is Bullish on Free-Agent Acquisitions
WR Allen Lazard Excelled While Playing in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers
Trystan Colon Brings His Hard-Working, Get-It-Done Demeanor to the Jets
Free Agent OL Is Accompanied to Green & White with Spirit of His Father and the Pride of Puerto Rico
Jets OL Wes Schweitzer: I Want to Bring a Hard-Nosed Mentality
Veteran Provides Versatility; Is an Avid Fan of Rock Climbing
Jets Re-Sign Solomon Thomas
Veteran Played in 17 Games for Green & White Last Season; Named Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee
Allen Lazard: I'm So Excited for This Chapter
New Jets WR Says OC Nathaniel Hackett Is "Best Teacher" He's Ever Had
Jets Sign Free Agent WR Allen Lazard
Packers Wideout Is on the Rise: Had a Career Year in 2022, Has 14 TD Receptions Past 2 Seasons
Jets Sign OL Wes Schweitzer
San Jose State Product Has Experience at All 5 Positions on Offensive Line