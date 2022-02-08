Reese's Senior Bowl Put Jets Assistants in the Pilot's Chair

Rob Calabrese on Offense and Mike Rutenberg on Defense Called the Shots in Mobile, AL

Feb 08, 2022 at 02:41 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZR30304-rutenberg-thumb

The week leading up to this past Saturday's Reese's Senior Bowl offered several Jets assistant coaches a rare and novel opportunity to step to the forefront -- out of the shadow of HC Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur and DC Jeff Ulbrich -- as they took command of the victorious National team.

Tight ends coach Ron Middleton took the reins as head coach, quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese was the offensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg stepped up as the defensive coordinator. Several of the Green & White's other assistants (Leon Washington, Jake Moreland, Mack Brown, Nate Ollie et. al.) embraced bigger roles as the coaching staff changed roles, got to run their respective position rooms while also enhancing the cohesiveness and depth of the staff.

"You always try to put yourself in that seat as a young coach," Calabrese, 31, said in a "2-Minute Drill" chat with senior team reporter Eric Allen. "You try to master the system, take the scheme to the next level, what I've been learning from Coach LaFleur this past season and made the transition this week. That's how I take it, the mindset is it's an opportunity to call plays and watch them unfold. I'm always ready to see myself in that light."

The event's organizers for this year's game tweaked the format, as it applies to the coaches of the two all-star teams (the staff of the Detroit Lions handled the American team), and mandated that the head coaches (Saleh and Dan Campbell) serve only in advisory roles. The idea was to delegate responsibilities and enable assistants, who often toil in the background, to show that they, too, have potential, teaching skills and the right stuff to perhaps lead men in the NFL.

So while the Senior Bowl is one of the first offseason showcases of college players vying for a job in the NFL, the week of practices and off-the-field interactions was also a showcase of sorts for assistants interested in moving up the coaching ladder at some point in their careers. For now, however, they're all a part of Saleh's smart and aggressive staff.

"It's been awesome," Rutenberg, 40, said. "I'm super appreciative of Robert and Brick [Ulbrich] and the Senior Bowl. It's humbling, I've learned a lot from this first-time experience. I worked really hard, but it's been fun."

Before Saturday's game, he added: "I'm fired up any time I have an opportunity to do something I haven't done before. I really appreciate it. We got together as a staff and put our heads together."

It's no secret that the teams that send their coaching staffs to Mobile, AL, for the game benefit by getting an early look at more than 100 college players, weeks before the NFL Scouting Combine (at Indianapolis, March 1-7), free agency (which begins on March 15), various college pro days and -- of course -- the NFL Draft (at Las Vegas, April 28-30). That's especially true for the Jets, a team that has four picks among the top 38 selections (two each in first and second rounds) and nine picks overall.

"It's huge," said Rutenberg, who first connected with Saleh when they were assistants in Jacksonville in 2014. "I think we did an awesome job last year and feel like we hit it last year. To have as many picks as we do, I hope we nail it again in the draft."

While the draft is still several months away, the opportunity to not only run the Senior Bowl players through a round of practices and see how they react on the field, perhaps as important are the interactions in meeting rooms and in more casual settings. It's another piece of the puzzle looking toward building a roster ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

"The biggest benefit is being able to spend so much time with the players," said Jets' offensive line coach/run game coordinator John Benton, 58, who worked the Senior Bowl game with Saleh and the 49ers in 2019. "They [the players] may come in prepared, but there's too much time for them to keep their guard up. We get to learn their personalities and it works both ways. We see things where guys shine through and guys who have a flaw here and there.

"We're trying to push limits with how much you tell them and what they retain. We're throwing a lot at them in a short period of time to see how they respond."

Gallery | Top Photos from the 2022 Senior Bowl

See the Jets coaching staff on the field during the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile.

E_SZR31845-thumb
1 / 62
E_SA106699
2 / 62
E_SA106514
3 / 62
E_SA106589
4 / 62
E_SA106489
5 / 62
E_SA106529
6 / 62
E_SA106554
7 / 62
E_SA106810
8 / 62
E_SA106895
9 / 62
E_SA106790
10 / 62
E_SA106898
11 / 62
E_SA106985
12 / 62
E_SA107159
13 / 62
E_SA107164
14 / 62
E_SA107243
15 / 62
E_SA107009
16 / 62
E_SA107067
17 / 62
E_SA107249
18 / 62
E_SA107354
19 / 62
E_SA107275
20 / 62
E_SA107428
21 / 62
E_SA107259
22 / 62
E_SA107399
23 / 62
E_SA107474
24 / 62
E_SA107484
25 / 62
E_SA107384
26 / 62
E_SA107514
27 / 62
E_SZR30024
28 / 62
E_SZR30008
29 / 62
E_SA107691
30 / 62
E_SA107709
31 / 62
E_SZR30084
32 / 62
E_SZR30059
33 / 62
E_SZR30248
34 / 62
E_SZR30399
35 / 62
E_SZR30165
36 / 62
E_SZR30844
37 / 62
E_SA107705
38 / 62
E_SZR30204
39 / 62
E_SZR30494
40 / 62
E_SZR30304
41 / 62
E_SZR31134
42 / 62
E_SZR31909
43 / 62
E_SZR31023
44 / 62
E_SZR31279
45 / 62
E_SZR30574
46 / 62
E_SZR31059
47 / 62
E_SZR31760
48 / 62
E_SZR31225
49 / 62
E_SZR31625
50 / 62
E_SZR31551
51 / 62
E_SZR31180
52 / 62
E_SZR31195
53 / 62
E_SZR30993
54 / 62
E_SZR31405
55 / 62
E_SZR32062
56 / 62
E_SZR32059
57 / 62
E_SZR32005
58 / 62
E_SZR31960
59 / 62
E_SZR31990
60 / 62
E_SZR31680
61 / 62
E_SZR31655
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Host Eric Allen Talks with the Jets Offensive Coordinator in Mobile
news

Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II & Co. Put a Year of Experience Under Their Belts
news

Jets RB Ty Johnson Enjoyed His Teammates, Produced in 3rd-Down Role

Despite the Struggles of the Season, 'It's Been a Great Time, Good Vibes, Good Energy'
news

Senior Bowl Review | 5 Standouts in Mobile

Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, Liberty's Malik Willis, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Boston College's Zion Johnson and Colorado State's Trey McBride All Improved 2022 NFL Draft Stock
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Do Most Analysts Have Joe Douglas Selecting?

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson Popular Selection for Green & White at 10
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Corners Displayed a Talent for Tackling

Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II & Brandin Echols Excelled in Taking Down Opposing Runners & Receivers 
news

Why Did the Senior Bowl Shape Jeff Ulbrich's NFL Career?

After Jets' DC Played in the College All-Star Game A Chance Encounter With Pete Carroll Kick-Started His Coaching Career
news

Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Thursday in Mobile

news

Jets LB Look Ahead: C.J. Mosley Still 'One of the Best in the Business'

Quincy Williams Showed Great Upside After Arriving Via Waivers; Sustained Health Was an Issue
news

Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Wednesday in Mobile

Jeremy Ruckert, Perrion Winfrey Two Players Who Impressed in Senior Bowl Practice No. 2 
news

At the Senior Bowl, a Familiar Role for Jets TEs Coach Ron Middleton

HC Again, 'Riverboat Ron' Sees All-Star Game as 'Ideal' Situation for Green & White Coaches & Scouts
Advertising